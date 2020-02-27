Texas Mutual Sponsored Content: Get Your Wellness Program Rolling with the Texas MS 150

TEXAS MUTUAL SPONSORED CONTENT — Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease of the central nervous system that affects more than 2 million people around the world. While there is no cure, events like the Texas MS 150 are helping to accelerate research and education.

The Texas MS 150 is an acclaimed bike riding event that raises money and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Texas Mutual Insurance Company is a corporate sponsor of the event, as well as a participant. In May, a team of 80 Texas Mutual employees will be undertaking the approximately 150-mile bike ride. This will be the seventh year that the Texas Mutual team and CEO and President Rich Gergasko will participate.

“It’s a worthwhile cause and one we’re proud to be part of,” said Rich. “Our company is committed to serving the community, but we’re also very interested in the wellness and fitness of our employees. The Texas MS 150 combines those two objectives, and it’s also a lot of fun.”

The two-day event takes place May 2 and 3 with local riders following a route that begins in either Austin or Houston and ends in College Station with an overnight stop in La Grange. The National MS Society hosts similar rides across the country. Cycling has become synonymous with the group’s fight against MS, and the National MS Society has found a helpful partner in Texas Mutual, which has embraced the sport as part of its wellness culture.

The MS 150 is tailor-made for a corporate wellness program. It’s not just the ride itself, it’s the months of training that go into preparing for the event. Group rides and training sessions build camaraderie and teamwork, but more importantly, they’re good for participating employees.

A fit, healthy workforce provides long-term benefits for workers and employers alike, including:

Lower health care costs

Fewer missed days

Fewer on-the-job accidents

Better quality of life

Events like the Texas MS 150 are part of Texas Mutual’s ongoing community involvement efforts, and we encourage companies and organizations in Central Texas to show their support. As the state’s leading workers’ comp provider, Texas Mutual is committed to making Texas a safer, healthier place to live and work, and is proud to partner with caring organizations like the National MS Society.

To donate, volunteer, or register for the Texas MS 150, visit their website.