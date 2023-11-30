AUSTIN (KXAN) — Children in the U.S. continue to struggle with mental health issues at rapidly increasing rates. The American Medical Association says pediatric mental health represents a national emergency.

The lasting effects of the pandemic, social media and limited access to mental health resources are all contributing factors, but imagine dealing with all of that while a parent is battling a serious or terminal illness. It’s an unfortunate reality for some children.

There is a local nonprofit that is growing its footprint nationally to help families navigate parental illness and injuries. It’s called Wonders & Worries and it provides free, professional support for children and teens through a parent’s illness.

A family’s story

Simple moments like eating lunch, coloring and reading together at the Wiatrek’s home, have a deeper meaning than meets the eye.

To understand why, we’ll have to go back to 2017.

“It was a really, really hard time for us because we were growing a family and I was 32-years-old, healthy, I’d ran a marathon,” said Lauren Wiatrek.

Lauren, a young mom of a three and a 1-year-old at the time, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

“We started some of the hardest chemo I’ve ever been given. It has the name of the red devil. It really is awful and having a 1-year-old and 3-year-old at home, it really knocked me out,” Wiatrek remembered.

After treatment, her family thought cancer was becoming an afterthought. In 2021, the cancer returned.

“I was stage four, officially in metastatic breast cancer,” Wiatrek said.

Pain and uncertainty loomed, but she said her faith in God, hope and love for her family prevailed.

Time with her husband and two daughters became an even more precious commodity when the cancer returned. As a former teacher, she opted to start homeschooling her children.

“My first thought was time. I don’t know how much time I’m here for and I want as much time with them as possible,” Wiatrek said. “It’s been a roller coaster. Kids don’t always know how to vocalize what they are thinking.”

That’s where Wonders & Worries came in, offering free sessions with a Child Life Specialist to help her girls navigate their mom’s illness.

“I like when we get to play there because there is a pretend hospital,” Henley Wiatrek said. “I like pretending that because then I understand more about mommy’s cancer.”

“It shows them the IV bag and what a port looks like, so it’s familiar to them and it doesn’t seem scary and they can feel more empowered,” Lauren Wiatrek said.

Evidence-based research

“Wonders & Worries is designed to be preventative and that’s the support we provide for children and parents receive support as well,” said Nicole Halder, Senior Director of Development and Outreach – Central Texas at Wonders & Worries.

Nicole Halder works with the nonprofit, but is also a past client.

“I wish that all families could connect with Wonders & Worries early. I think the struggle for me and my family is we waited because there was so much going on and it didn’t look like a crisis until it was a crisis,” Halder said.

Through individual and group sessions for children 2-18, the nonprofit uses a curriculum they developed called Illness Education and Coping Curriculum. Certified Child Life Specialists help children and teens understand their parent’s illness, treatments and side effects, as well as how to express their feelings and cope with fear.

“Just like parents want to protect their children, children want to protect their parents and they might do that by keeping emotions inside,” said Halder.

A study in the Journal of Psychological Oncology, found that among 156 families served by Wonders & Worries, many families experienced improved communication skills (87%), reduced anxiety (84%), an increased feeling of security at home (90%), and improved school performance (73%). Researchers found without support children were more likely experience post-traumatic stress.

“It truly changes a child’s trajectory and it allows the chlid to grow and thrive,” said Kim Fryar, National Program Director of Wonders & Worries.

Fryar has been with Wonders & Worries for 20 years. In June 2018, the nonprofit completed data collection for a research study conducted in conjunction with the Steve Hicks School of Social Work at the University of Texas Austin. Sixty families were recruited, with parents who had been diagnosed with an early stage cancer. They were randomized into an intervention group, receiving access to Wonders & Worries resources, or a wait-list group.

“Those parents (in the wait-list group) didn’t yet have that added confidence and the children didn’t have those added coping tools,” Fryar said.

Researchers found the families receiving services from Wonders & Worries saw significant benefit, for both parents and kids. Parents reported reduced stress and better family quality of life. Children experienced fewer emotional and behavioral problems and less worry related to cancer compared to those in the wait-list group.

Limitations

Like many nonprofits, funding to address the growing need is a big limitation for Wonders & Worries. The group found that making sure they are connected to families who really need help, can also be challenging.

Expansion

Wonders & Worries has seven office locations in Texas and a national helpline. Since 2001, the organization has supported more than 14,000 families.

If families are unable to come to an office for in-person support, they can call the helpline at 1-844-939-6633 (WE-WONDER) or email helpline@wondersandworries.org and connect with Wonders & Worries’ expert staff on how to talk to children and teens about adult illness.