AUSTIN (KXAN) – In the last 10 years, the U.S. has welcomed over 450,000 refugees, and roughly 10% have settled in Texas – making Texas the state that has received the most refugees, according to the immigration research initiatives.

Refugees often flee their home countries out of fear of being persecuted. But while refugees enter the U.S. with hopes of a better life, they can face several challenges when adapting to a new culture. Among those difficulties are finding work and learning the language.

One organization helping refugees living in Texas is the Multicultural Refugee Coalition, or MRC, which employs refugees in two different enterprises: sewing and organic farming.

“[The goal is] helping them integrate into their communities by giving them fair-waged jobs in two different industries that are well known to them,” said Christina Jones, who works for the nonprofit. And it’s not just work: MRC says these enterprises provide a community for the folks involved.

“Right now, I am stronger, I have new life right now. I am so happy to get new life. I like to work at the farm because [we are] all friends,” Kavira Mandali, a farm worker, was quoted saying in MRC’s 2021 impact report.

MRC also gives folks they employ two paid English classes per week.

“The biggest challenges refugees face is with language,” Jones said. “These are all intelligent, incredibly motivated people. It’s just the language barrier that is really, really difficult.”

“Our refugee team members – I see how hard they work, how much they want to work, how dedicated they are to our organization [and] to their families. It’s just always challenging when you cannot properly communicate,” Jones continued.

How it works

Companies contract with MRC to have things like blankets, dog leashes and bags made in the sewing studio. And on the farming side of the initiative, all produce is sold every Sunday at the Texas Farmers Market. Other products created in the sewing studio are also sold at the market.

Maria Vung, manager at Multicultural Refugee Coalition who immigrated from Myanmar, sews a bag. (KXAN Photo/Sam Stark)

MRC employs 18 refugees across both enterprises. Jones said they would love to hire more people but must ensure they sell enough of the products they produce so they can provide fair wages. When they do have openings, MRC staff posts them on its website.

A little over 50% of the non-profit’s funds come from these enterprises. The other 50% comes from things like grants, donations and events, according to its 2021 impact report.

One MRC employee is Maria Vung, who left Myanmar around a decade ago. Vung said coming to Texas from her home country has been challenging.

“It was not easy, but we made it through,” she said.

Vung already knew how to sew when she came to the States and applied for a position at MRC when one opened up in 2016. She now is one of the studio managers of the sewing studio.

Since its founding in 2009, MRC has aided over 1,800 refugees, asylees and immigrants. In 2021, the nonprofit offered over 30,000 hours of fair-wage employment, administered over 1,200 hours of paid English lessons and invested nearly $500,000 in wages paid to refugee staff, according to MRC.

Filling a need after Texas Refugee Services closure

Texas’ largest refugee resettlement agency – Refugee Services of Texas – announced in May it would permanently close due to budget shortfalls.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have come to this decision,” Refugee Services of Texas CEO David McKeever said in a press release.

“This agency has faithfully carried out its mission to serve vulnerable populations since its founding in 1978 and has touched thousands of lives along the way. This decision was not made lightly,” the group said.

All clients were referred to other state or national resettlement programs, the release continued.

Jones said due to the closure, the weight of caring for refugees in Texas has shifted to the non-profit sector.

“The different organizations around town that help refugees are being overloaded,” she said.

“It can be pretty discouraging because you’re wanting to make a difference in so many lives, but when basic needs are not being met, it is just really difficult,” she said.

How you can help

Jones said a good way to support the Multicultural Refugee Coalition is by coming out to the Texas Farmers Market and purchasing some of their goods.

Those interested in volunteering can share their time and help folks learn English. MRC also hosts group volunteer opportunities, if you are a part of a business, community partner or organization.

