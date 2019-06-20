Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Man beat up near Austin bus stop by homeless man, affidavit says
Top Stories
Cars vandalized at Fast Park lot near ABIA
The biggest mistake dog owners make on the 4th of July
Beeping baseball gives blind people a chance to take the field
National media outlets told the story of David Briscoe surviving the Santa Fe shooting. He wasn’t there.
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Fitness
Nutrition
Mind/Body
Medical
Simple Health
There’s still time to donate to the Summer Fan Drive
Online horrors: Social media’s toll on mental health
3 Texas children die in hot cars in 3 days
More help needed for Summer Fan Drive
FDA expands recall of blood pressure drug again due to cancer link
More Simple Health Headlines
What is making you sick? 2 viruses more common in the summer
Austin police make house call delivering AC unit to 84-year-old
African dust sweeps through Austin — how are your allergies?
Do you know your status? Free HIV testing at Walgreens on Thursday
Try In-Season Melons At H-E-B
EXPLAINED: How to remove toxic mold
Country singer Granger Smith appears at Dell Children’s to present donation in son’s memory
New hospital unit opens to treat children with potentially deadly heart conditions in Central Texas
Trump executive order aims to disclose ‘real’ costs for health care
23K containers of infant formula sold at Walmart recalled because of possible metal pieces
Top Stories
Man beat up near Austin bus stop by homeless man, affidavit says
Cars vandalized at Fast Park lot near ABIA
Texas State hires assistant Steven Trout to run Bobcats baseball program
The biggest mistake dog owners make on the 4th of July
Beeping baseball gives blind people a chance to take the field
National media outlets told the story of David Briscoe surviving the Santa Fe shooting. He wasn’t there.
Southbound lanes of I-35 near Georgetown reopen after officials inspected ‘suspicious package’
New scooter rules in effect in Austin starting Monday target misbehaving riders
Make Healthier Swaps For 4th Of July Classics With H-E-B
Ex-Cowboys player Brent arrested on assault, other charges
More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Cars vandalized at Fast Park lot near ABIA
Beautiful Mooo-sic? – Sax Player Serenades Cattle
The biggest mistake dog owners make on the 4th of July
Beeping baseball gives blind people a chance to take the field
National media outlets told the story of David Briscoe surviving the Santa Fe shooting. He wasn’t there.
Don't Miss
Redfin joins rush of companies flipping homes in Austin, revving up already-hot housing market
Migrant and refugee shelter in east Austin is buckling under flood of families
Matthew McConaughey discusses the future of Austin, the city’s changing landscape
Do you slow down or move over for tow trucks? Legally, you’re required to
Rescan to find your KXAN/KNVA signals