Second Democratic debate

WATCH: Second night of Democratic debate

Miami, Fla. (KXAN) — Ten more Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination for president take the stage Thursday night at 8 p.m. during the second day of the Democratic debate.

Candidates each have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 to respond, and they will each have closing remarks.

Watch the pre- and post-debate analysis live stream below

Below are the candidates debating Thursday:

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders
  • Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  • Sen. Michael Bennet
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Andrew Yang
  • Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

NBC News has compiled profiles of each of the candidates online.

Don't Miss