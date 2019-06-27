Second Democratic debate

WATCH: Second night of Democratic debate

Miami, Fla. (KXAN) — Ten more Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination for president take the stage Thursday night at 8 p.m. during the second day of the Democratic debate.

Candidates each have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 to respond, and they will each have closing remarks.

Watch the pre- and post-debate analysis live stream below

Below are the candidates debating Thursday:

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Joe Biden

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Michael Bennet

Marianne Williamson

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Andrew Yang

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper

NBC News has compiled profiles of each of the candidates online.