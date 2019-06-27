Second Democratic debate

WATCH: Second night of Democratic debate
Miami, Fla. (KXAN) — Ten more Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination for president take the stage Thursday night at 8 p.m. during the second day of the Democratic debate.
Candidates each have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 to respond, and they will each have closing remarks.
Watch the pre- and post-debate analysis live stream below
Below are the candidates debating Thursday:
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Marianne Williamson
- Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Andrew Yang
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
NBC News has compiled profiles of each of the candidates online.