AUSTIN (KXAN) — A major scientific breakthrough in the realm of clean energy is expected to be announced this morning by the U.S. Department of Energy. While little is confirmed, here’s what we’ve been able to gather:

Scientists have used lasers to create a fusion reaction.

The discovery was made at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

The reaction generated more power than it took to produce, according to NBC News.

The reaction does not produce radioactive waste or fossil fuel emissions, according to NBC News.

If the information is true, the discovery could be an important breakthrough for clean energy proponents. This reaction is believed to be very similar to how the sun produces energy.

