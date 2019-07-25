Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Austin attorney’s felony drug arrest captured on national TV
Top Stories
Massive tract of Lake Travis land is up for sale near Willie Nelson’s ranch
Large plume of smoke seen as firefighters extinguish trash fire in south Austin
Environmental activists call for lawmakers to ban bee-killing pesticides in Texas
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Support & Outreach
Assessing Threats
Mental Health Experts
Safety Initiatives
Support & Outreach
Veterans charities never see 84% of millions raised for veterans
Trending Stories
Austin attorney’s felony drug arrest captured on national TV
Massive tract of Lake Travis land is up for sale near Willie Nelson’s ranch
Large plume of smoke seen as firefighters extinguish trash fire in south Austin
Environmental activists call for lawmakers to ban bee-killing pesticides in Texas
BBQ lovers: Here are some reasons why brisket is starting to cost more
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Austin Justice Coalition kicks off ATX Black Food Week Monday
Over 40 road rage calls linked to man accused of hitting and killing Austin man in May
Businesses hurting from Austin’s growing homeless population
Son auctioning off dad’s signed baseball collection to help his old Pony league