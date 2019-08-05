Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Do video games cause violence? Here’s what the research says
Top Stories
Austin city manager names new Homeless Strategy Officer
Motorcyclist killed after crash in slow I-35 traffic
Credit card skimmer found in downtown Austin gas pump
President Trump expected to visit El Paso Wednesday
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Around the Nation
Veterans charities never see 84% of millions raised for veterans
Trending Stories
5 months on, Christchurch attacker inspires others
Do video games cause violence? Here’s what the research says
Austin city manager names new Homeless Strategy Officer
Motorcyclist killed after crash in slow I-35 traffic
Credit card skimmer found in downtown Austin gas pump
Don't Miss
The latest on KXAN/KBVO no longer being on AT&T and DirecTV
Nexstar Media Group to host Texas Gov. Greg Abbott town hall, televised statewide Aug. 15
Texas DPS officers told not to arrest in low-level marijuana cases after new hemp law
Undies for Everyone: AISD giveaway bash for students will include more than just supplies
Del Valle ISD testing program to combine Spanish and English learners in pre-K classes