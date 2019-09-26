KXAN hosting ‘Teen Town Hall’ to talk with students about mental health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An honest conversation next week will turn to teens to answer important questions and share potential solutions related to their lives, stressors and mental health.

KXAN is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area and a number of teenagers for a digital town hall Oct. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. During the event, teens will talk about their biggest challenges, how schools are doing with meeting their mental health needs and what ideas they have to improve other students’ lives and school experiences.

This event is the latest community conversation related to KXAN’s Save Our Students project, which explores solutions across Texas and the nation for student wellness and safety.

The town hall will be live-streamed on KXAN.com and KXAN’s Facebook page.

Watch previous conversations with a panel of experts including law enforcement, school counselors and parents: