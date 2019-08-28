How to improve mental health resources for students? Austin community weighs in

Austin (KXAN) — KXAN News has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Austin to host a community conversation Wednesday evening with families from around Travis County about solutions for student wellness and safety.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer, Erin Cargile, and Josh Hinkle are leading the discussion with school leaders, law enforcement and mental health experts starting at 6:30 p.m.

About 1 in 5 children ages 13-18 have or will have a serious mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Over the past week, KXAN has launched a project about student wellness and safety called “Save Our Students.”

This community conversation will be the third in-person event KXAN has hosted for the Save our Students initiative to talk with people in the community about what they’re experiencing when it comes to the mental health and safety of their children. KXAN also hosted a panel at Stony Point High School earlier this week and set up a “Mobile Newsroom” at the Round Rock Express game earlier this month.