Grab a sticky note and join the Kindness Campaign to spread positivity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chances are there’s a stack of sticky notes close to you right now. An Austin-based nonprofit is encouraging people to grab one, write a positive message on it and leave it for someone to find.

It’s part of the National Kindness Challenge, which was inspired by The Kindness Campaign. It aims to get people thinking about the words they release into the world.

Organizers are encouraging people to take a picture of the note and post it to Instagram, and share it using the hashtag #nationalkindnesschallenge.

TKC was founded by Andra Liemandt, a member of the popular Austin band The Mrs. After suffering the loss of a dear family friend — a child, age 12 — to suicide, Liemandt started a conversation with her own children about feelings and emotions. TKC now has a curriculum in all elementary schools in the Austin Independent School District.

In conjunction with the kindness campaign, a short public service announcement called ‘I am Enough’ aired before every movie in thousands of AMC Theatres nationwide during the first half of August.

It was the kickoff to the kindness challenge which runs through Sept. 4. But why stop?