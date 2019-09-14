San MarcosPD Seeks Student-to-Student Safety Input

San Marcos PD launches their “Your Safety Starts with You” campaign and are asking for community imput at their Coffee with a Cop event.

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — San Marcos Police Department wants to spark conversations with students about safety. SMPD’s safety campaign “Your Safety Starts with You” aims to remind students of the steps they can take to protect themselves.

As a part of their campaign, San Marcos PD is also asking for community input. Students and alumni submitted safety tip ideas to SMPD’s Facebook page for a competition

Three winning submissions will be selected at “Coffee with A Cop” on Sept. 17 at Mochas and Javas. Winners will receive a gift card, and their tips will be printed for public display.

“We want to provide our students with the tools to protect themselves and their property from exploitation from the beginning of the school year,” Corporal Laray Taylor said.

MPD encourages students and community members to stop by to get to know the police officers.