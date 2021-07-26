State attorneys expected to call more witnesses for Week 2 of Rodney Reed’s appeal hearing

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Attorneys for the state are scheduled to continue their case against Rodney Reed this week. He’s the man appealing his death sentence for the 1996 killing of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

Reed was convicted of her abduction, rape and murder after a trial in 1998, but his defense team has asked a judge to consider what they call “new evidence” in the case.

The hearing began July 19, where his attorneys told the court they were working to prove his innocence, prove there was Brady violation in the case and argue there was false evidence presented in his original trial. Brady doctrine requires prosecutors to turn over any evidence that could be favorable to the defendant.

The defense brought a series of witnesses to the stand to testify about personal accounts of Reed and Stites — and her fiancé Jimmy Fennell. In the past, Reed and his attorneys have asserted that Fennell was responsible.

Two forensic pathology experts also testified about how they disagree with many of the conclusions made by the original medical examiner in the case that led to Reed’s conviction

Meanwhile, prosecutors said their position “hasn’t changed” in more than two decades and asked the court to consider the credibility of this new evidence and testimony. They also questioned the motive for many of these witnesses to come forward for the first time in decades.

The state’s attorneys brought several former law enforcement officers who worked on the original investigation to testify about their conclusions at the time. They are also expected to bring their own medical expert to the stand this week.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will have live updates from Bastrop in the Twitter thread below.