Rodney Reed’s family to speak at rally ahead of new evidentiary hearing starting Monday

Family and advocates for Rodney Reed gathered at the Texas Capitol Saturday evening to demand justice (KXAN Photo/Clare O’Connor)

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Rodney Reed’s family will speak at a rally Saturday afternoon ahead of a new evidentiary hearing that begins on Monday.

Campaigners and Reed’s supporters argue that he was wrongfully convicted of murdering Stacey Stites in Bastrop in 1996. Reed has been on death row for more than 20 years.

His mother Sandra and brother Rodrick will be among the speakers at the rally, which begins at 3 p.m. outside the Bastrop County Courthouse.

It comes ahead of the new hearing into Reed’s case, which starts Monday and is slated to last for two weeks.

This week, it emerged that Reed’s attorneys say prosecutors withheld information at his trial from witnesses who spoke about a possible consensual relationship between Stites and Reed, according to court filings.

The attorneys claim that the letters show the state had information at least hinting at a relationship between the pair. Reed’s attorney said his defense team was entitled to those summaries and the underlying information 23 years ago.

Reed was scheduled to be executed in 2019, but the Texas Court of Appeals granted an indefinite stay at the last minute.