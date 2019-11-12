Rodney Reed’s defense team to argue his execution order should be void

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. Supporters for Reed, who’s facing lethal injection in less than two weeks for a murder he says he didn’t commit, are mounting a final push in the courts and on social media to stop his execution, which is being called into question by lawmakers, pastors, celebrities and the European Union. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The defense team for Rodney Reed will be in a Bastrop County Court on Wednesday to argue that his execution order should be void.

Attorneys from The Innocence Project say Harris County District Judge Doug Shaver had no judicial authority over the case when he signed the execution order in July 2019.

The motion says Shaver was assigned to look over Reed’s case in 2014 after the previously assigned judge recused herself.

The motion says Shaver was never given an end date to stop carrying on this role. However, the Texas constitution limits the terms of Texas District Court Judges to four years.

Reed’s defense team says a properly assigned judge should hear the case going forward.

Shaver sent a letter to the Texas Supreme Court on August 9, 17 days after signing the execution order announcing he was retiring as a Texas judge. The letter also asked the court to “please remove my [Shaver’s] name from the list of judges who receive assignments.”

Shaver also sent an email that same day to Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield; the presiding judge over the Third Administrative Judicial Region where Shaver lives. In that email, Shaver cited concerns over his own competence to rule on cases.

Reed’s mother and brother say they’re thankful for the support from celebrities like Kim Kardashian-West and Beyonce but the fight’s not over.

“I will stay strong until the end of whatever we are going through, I have to be there for my son,” said Sandra Reed.

Rodney Reed is scheduled to be executed one week from Wednesday on Nov. 20.