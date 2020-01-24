Rodney Reed to appear in court Friday for first time since stay of execution

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Rodney Reed is scheduled to walk into a Bastrop County courtroom Friday afternoon — on the same grounds where a jury sentenced him to death 22 years ago for killing Stacey Stites.

The hearing is Reed’s first since the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Reed’s Nov. 20 execution five days before he was to be put to death.

Rodney Reed was brought back to Bastrop County after a judge signed this bench warrant on Jan. 14.

The hearing is scheduled to be held in front of Judge J.D. Langley, who was assigned to the case in November. Langley will not allow media outlets to record video or audio of the hearing and the court did not provide an explanation as to why.

The appeals court decided to stop Reed’s execution after the convicted killer’s legal team announced it found new evidence in the case. That evidence includes affidavits from people who say they have information that would prove Reed’s innocence, according to Reed’s court filings. Some of the evidence points the finger at Stites’ then-fiance, Jimmy Fennell.

In asking the appeals court to stop the 2019 execution, Reed’s attorneys had wanted a judge to decide three points:

Whether prosecutors kept evidence from Reed that would have helped exonerate him during his 1998 trial

Whether prosecutors presented false testimony to the jury in Reed’s trial

Whether Reed’s trial lawyers were ineffective

Reed’s side also argued in the appeals court pleading that the previous judge in the case, Judge Doug Shaver, was not legally appointed. The lawyers argued Shaver’s appointment in 2014 was for a limited time and was never renewed by the time Shaver signed Reed’s death warrant in July 2019.

Reed was convicted of the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites, but through the 20-plus years of twist and turns in the case, Reed has maintained his innocence.

Local justice advocates and celebrities have come to his defense, asking for a new trial. Reed’s family tells KXAN it’s possible some of those celebrities attend Friday’s hearing.

Family members of Stites, as well as Fennell’s attorneys maintain Reed is the killer.

A bench warrant for Reed requires him to appear in the 21st District Court at 1:30 p.m.

