Rodney Reed supporters hold rally outside Governor’s Mansion on Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Supporters of death row inmate Rodney Reed gathered at the Governor’s Mansion early Friday evening to rally to stop his execution.

THE ENTIRE RODNEY REED CASE: Murder in the Lost Pines







The supporters want Governor Abbott to stop Reed’s execution, and plan to hold another rally at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

Reed was convicted of killing 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop in 1996, but he and his family have continued to maintain his innocence. As his November 20 execution date nears, the case has garnered national attention including coverage on the Dr. Phil show and support on social media from Kim Kardashian West.

On Thursday, a new witness stepped forward to Reed’s defense. In a sworn affidavit submitted by Reed’s defense team, the witness says Stites’ fiance Jimmy Fennell confessed to the murder while he was in prison for an unrelated conviction.