Rodney Reed set to appear in court for second day of testimony in hearing

Rodney Reed’s family, supporters hold rally in Bastrop before the start of an evidentiary hearing Monday (KXAN Photo/Andy Way)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Rodney Reed is scheduled to appear in a Bastrop courtroom on Tuesday for the second day of a hearing to determine whether or not he should receive a new trial.

More than 20 years after his 1998 conviction for the killing of Stacey Stites, the Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Reed’s scheduled execution and sent the case back to the lower courts for further “fact-finding.”

Now, Reed’s defense team said they have new evidence and new witnesses to bring before the judge that they say “gut” the state’s original case against him.

A sketch of Rodney Reed and his defense at the July 19 hearing. Cameras are not allowed in the hearing room, but a local artist helped visualize the events of the first day of the two-week long proceeding. (Sketch provided to KXAN by: Candace Mc Intyre)

Both the defense attorneys and state’s attorneys were able to call witnesses to testify in the hearing, which is expected to last for two weeks.

On the first day of proceedings, the defense called a forensic pathologist to the stand to analyze some of the details of the case, such as the time of the victim’s death or the length of time sperm can last in a body — key points in the original case against Reed.

The defense also called for two acquaintances of Stites’ and her fiancé at the time, Jimmy Fennell. Both of these witnesses testified to statements they said Fennell made in their presence — statements that have left them with concerns, even two decades later.

KXAN’s Avery Travis is in Bastrop for the second day of the hearing and will be updating this article with the latest details as they develop. She’ll provide live updates from the hearing in the Twitter thread below.