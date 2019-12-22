Rally for Rodney Reed to be held on the same day as his 52nd birthday

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. Supporters for Reed, who’s facing lethal injection in less than two weeks for a murder he says he didn’t commit, are mounting a final push in the courts and on social media to stop his execution, which is being called into question by lawmakers, pastors, celebrities and the European Union. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, supporters and family of Texas inmate Rodney Reed will gather at the Bastrop County District Attorney’s office to celebrate the recent stay of execution granted to Reed, but to also call for his release. Sunday also marks Reed’s 52nd birthday.

Reed was set to be executed Nov. 20 after being convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites, but an appeals court order issued on Nov. 15 delayed Reed’s execution indefinitely while Reed’s trial court judge hears from Reed’s side and the prosecution, over what Reed’s attorneys argue is new evidence in the case.

A recent press release on the rally said Reed’s supporters plan to meet in front of the office of Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz to remind him that while evidence grows allegedly exonerating Reed, he remains behind bars.

Reed’s mother and brother as well as other community leaders and activists will speak at the event.

The rally starts at 2 p.m. Afterwards, there will be a gathering at the Kerr Community Center.