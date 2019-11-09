Protesters to rally in effort to halt Rodney Reed’s execution set for Nov. 20

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protesters are expected to rally at the governor’s mansion on Saturday in an effort to halt the execution of Rodney Reed 11 days before his scheduled date.

This comes after death row exonerees delivered a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott Friday asking him to halt Reed’s execution date of Nov. 20 because of new evidence that has come up related to the decades old case.

Reed was sentenced to death row after he was found guilty of the rape and murder of Stacey Stites. Stites’ body was found dumped on the side of a Bastrop road after she didn’t show up for work one April 1996 morning.

A recent jailhouse informant revealed that Jimmy Fennell, Stites’ fiance at the time of her death, allegedly confessed to a fellow prisoner while serving a 10-year sentence for raping a woman that was in custody while he was on duty as a Georgetown Police officer.

This evidence, some argue, should prompt the execution to be halted and for the appropriate parties to review new developments. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Beyonce have spoken out on the case as well, asking Gov. Greg Abbott to use his power and intervene.

Texas senators also signed a bi-partisan letter asking Gov. Greg Abbott to grant Reed a reprieve, and others have spoken out on the issue.

This is a remarkable bipartisan coalition. Having spent yrs in law enforcement, I believe capital punishment can be justice for the very worst murderers, but if there is credible evidence there’s a real chance the defendant is innocent, that evidence should be weighed carefully. https://t.co/kaph6D5J6N — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 9, 2019

KXAN will be there as protesters gather for a press conference at 1 p.m. and rally at 2 p.m. Check back to watch it.