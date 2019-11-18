Protesters rally across country after Rodney Reed is granted stay of execution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s was one of many national protests on Sunday held for Rodney Reed, who on Friday, was granted a stay of execution.

Reed, convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites, was sentenced to death row in 1998. Since then, many have argued that he is innocent, and some say though the Friday move halted his execution, there’s still more work to be done.

“What’s important is after you’ve stopped the execution, Rodney’s still in jail,” said protester Mercedes Holmes. “We need to make sure that he’s actually given a free trial, that they’re testing the DNA, that he has a jury of his peers.”

Rodney Reed rally in front of Governor’s mansion Sunday Nov. 17.

The protests were scheduled before Friday’s announcement of his stay of execution. The court of criminal appeals found the state may have suppressed evidence and presented false testimony during the 1998 trial.