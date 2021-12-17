New Rodney Reed case appeal: Attorneys say prosecution had evidence of Stites relationship

FILE – Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas, on Oct. 13, 2017. A judge has recommended no new trial for Reed, whose supporters, including some lawmakers and celebrities, say evidence in the case has raised serious doubts about his guilt. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than two months after a district judge recommended death row inmate Rodney Reed should not get a new trial, Reed’s attorneys filed another appeal.

Reed has spent more than two decades behind bars, convicted of the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

Over a two-week evidentiary hearing this summer, his defense team brought new witnesses to the stand and argued his innocence before the 21st District Court in Bastrop. In November, presiding Judge J.D. Langley delivered his recommendation to let Reed’s conviction stand and deny any relief. He detailed his belief that many of the witnesses lacked credibility and that Reed’s defense team had not “proven by clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable juror would have convicted him of capital murder.”

His recommendation was to be sent to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which has the power to make the decision to overturn Reed’s conviction. The case is still pending before the high court.

According to court records filed Friday, Reed’s team has filed what’s called a “successor petition” for a writ of habeas corpus, in addition to the separate writ for habeas corpus filed before the evidentiary hearing. A writ of habeas corpus is a legal term for requesting that someone be brought before the court to determine if the person’s detention is lawful. Another “successor” petition can be filed if it indicates newly discovered evidence.

Their new filing claims the prosecution team had “new material” that pointed to a relationship between Reed and Stites and that this evidence came to light “on the eve” of the summer’s evidentiary hearing. KXAN investigators originally reported on this claim in July. The new petition also makes the claim that prosecutors presented “false scientific testimony” during the summer hearing.

After Langley released his recommendation, Stites’ sister Debra Oliver told KXAN they were pleased with his decision.

“My family has been tortured and retraumatized by this nightmare for 25 years and it is time for justice to prevail,” she said. “In 25 years, no tangible evidence of a relationship between Stacey and the defendant has ever materialized. That is because no relationship ever existed.”

Prior to his decision, at closing arguments for the hearing, Oliver had called the proceedings an “atrocious violation” of the writ process.

Reed’s family has continued to support his innocence, and his brother Roderick told KXAN at the time, “If this time we can get a free and fair trial, Rodney Reed will free himself. The evidence will free Rodney Reed.”

KXAN investigators are reaching out to the parties in this case regarding the new filing and will update this article when more information becomes available.