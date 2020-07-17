New date set for Rodney Reed appeal hearing, now February 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Originally set for September, an appeals hearing for Rodney Reed has been moved to February 2021, the 21st District Court in Bastrop County announced Friday.

Court officials did not say why the hearing was being moved.

Reed was convicted in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacy Stites, who was found dumped on the side of a Bastrop road, but has maintained his innocence.

Reed’s case was in the Texas Supreme Court in June, as his attorneys were trying to get the latest judge, retired District Court Judge J.D. Langley, removed from the case. Langely was appointed to the case in 2019 by Second Administrative Judicial Region Presiding Judge Olen Underwood.

Reed’s attorneys wanted Bastrop County’s elected judge, Judge Carson Campbell, to preside over the case, but the Texas Supreme Court denied the request.

In February, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear Reed’s appeal, but left the door open to hear one in the future if his 10th application for appeal was acted on. It was still pending at the time it was presented to the high court for consideration, while Reed’s eighth and ninth appeal applications were ruled on by lower courts.

“It goes without saying that, should the Texas courts deny Reed relief in his 10th state habeas proceeding,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “today’s decision to decline review in no way prejudices Reed’s ability to seek review of that hypothetical future decision.”