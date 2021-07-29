Live Updates: State continues to build case against new trial for Rodney Reed

Sketch from the courtroom depicts Rodney Reed in his appeal hearing, along with several witnesses from Jimmy Fennell’s family and Stacey Stites’ sister Debra. (Courtesy: Angel Smith)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Rodney Reed’s appeal hearing continues Thursday after the state’s attorneys called 10 witnesses to the stand Wednesday.

Attorneys for the state, Reed’s defense team, witnesses and onlookers have gathered each day in Bastrop County since last Monday, as the defense tries to get a new trial after Reed’s conviction in the 1996 rape and murder of Stacy Stites.

The defense brought 18 witnesses to testify in support of their claims last week. This week, the state’s attorneys have brought forth witnesses in support of its case upholding Reed’s original conviction and keeping him on death row.

Wednesday’s testimonies included the supervisor of the DNA section of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crime lab, Allison Heard.

When asked about the results for two beer cans found near Stites’ body, Heard said she couldn’t speak to older testing done, but did talk about a report in 2001 because the technology was similar to what they do today.

She said the report showed a “complex” result from one beer can, with at least 3 individuals who could not be excluded as contributors: David Hall, Ed Salmela and Stites herself.

Fennell’s mother, sister and first cousin testified Wednesday and discussed his character and their recollection of the days after Stites’ death. Thelma Fennell, Jimmy’s mother, characterized him as “respectful, caring, avoided any kind of conflict or trouble in school, always been a very good person.”

Fennell’s sister, Crystal Dohrman, said Stites’ death was “traumatic for the whole family.” Following defense questioning, Dohrman said she never asked whether Jimmy killed Stites, adding she believes Reed is guilty.

Stites’ sister, Debra Oliver, testified before court on Wednesday, telling the courtroom Fennell and Stites were “yin and yang” and cared for each other. She said she would have come forward if she had any belief that Fennell had committed the crime, but stood by her ongoing testimony that Reed was responsible.

KXAN’s Kelsey Thompson will have live updates below from the Bastrop courtroom.