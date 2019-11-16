Kim Kardashian West meets Rodney Reed in jail, thanks supporters after stay of execution issued

FILE – This Dec. 3, 2018 file photo shows Kim Kardashian West at “The Cher Show” Broadway musical opening night in New York. West’s shapewear line Kimono is no more. The new name, changed amid outcry over cultural appropriation, is SKIMS Solutionwear. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kim Kardashian West has revealed that she was with Rodney Reed when the death row inmate learned he will not be executed next week.

The reality TV star visited Reed in jail on Friday and said that “relief and hope swept over the room” when he found out the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals had granted an indefinite stay of execution.

Reed was due to be executed on Nov. 20 for the murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop in 1996, but he, his family and supporters have maintained his innocence.

Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2019

Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney’s case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 16, 2019

His case has received widespread, national attention in recent weeks, with Kardashian West pledging her support last month.

After visiting Reed on Friday, she tweeted: “Today, I had the honor of meeting #RodneyReed in person and the privilege of sitting with him when he got the news that the highest court in Texas had issued a stay of execution and remanded the case back to the trial court for further consideration.

“Words cannot describe the relief and hope that swept over the room in that moment. That hope had been building over the last few weeks around Rodney’s case. We have seen Democrats and Republicans come together. We have seen grassroots activists and lawmakers link arms.

“We have heard people all around the globe speak up. And all because of a deep belief that every man or woman accused of a crime – especially one punishable by death – deserves the chance to have all available evidence considered.

“So grateful for the commitment and passion of everyone who voiced their support, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their recommendation to issue a 120 day reprieve, and the courts for issuing a stay!”

READ MORE: Rodney Reed granted ‘indefinite’ stay of execution by Court of Criminal Appeals

The Court of Criminal Appeals’ order says three of the four claims Reed’s defense listed in the Nov. 11 application to stay his execution satisfy requirements that allow it to go back to a lower court.

The Innocence Project, which has been fighting Reed’s case, said in a statement it was “extremely relieved and thankful” for the ruling.