LIVE UPDATES: Forensic pathologist disagrees with defense experts in Rodney Reed case

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas forensic expert is expected to take the stand for the second time in Rodney Reed’s evidentiary hearing.

His defense team has asked a judge to consider recommending a new trial to the Court of Criminal Appeals, appealing his conviction in the 1998 murder or Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

Last week, the defense brought 18 witnesses to testify. Some were people with personal accounts of interactions with Reed, Stites and her fiancé, Jimmy Fennell. Fennell took the stand, as well.

The defense also called on two forensic pathologists to provide expert testimony. Both Dr. Andrew Baker and Dr. Gregory Davis both told the court they reviewed Stites’ case and found several indicators that she could have died before the original estimation of between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Last Monday, Dr. Baker noted he had “serious qualms” about the original medical testimony given in Reed’s case by the medical examiner at the time, Dr. Bayardo, and a forensic expert with the Texas Department of Public Safety named Karen Blakley. His concerns included testimony about the length of time sperm can persist inside a body, the timing of bruises found on the victim and the lividity of her body — meaning, the pooling of blood at the lowest point in the body after death.

Last Wednesday, Dr. Gregory Davis told the court he supported Dr. Baker’s conclusions.

The state’s attorney’s called Dr. Suzanna Dana to testify this Monday, clearly in response to testimony from Dr. Baker and Dr. Davis.

Dr. Dana told the court that she disagreed with several of the assertions made by these doctors. In her analysis, she said she didn’t find anything inconsistent with the 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. time of death range, based on the timeline of a phenomenon called rigor mortis — or the stiffening of the body after death.

Testimony from Dr. Davis will continue into Tuesday.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will have live updates from the courtroom.