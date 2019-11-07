Downtown vandalism calls out Gov. Abbott over Rodney Reed case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A message critical of Gov. Greg Abbott and his handling of the Rodney Reed case has been spray-painted in at least two locations in Austin, including a downtown television station.

The message reads, “Greg Abbot (sic) can but won’t stop the murder of Rodney Reed.”

That was spray-painted across the building of Fox 7 early Thursday morning. An identical message with the same misspelling of Abbott was shared by the Free Rodney Reed Twitter account Wednesday.

The word on the street, as seen in Austin Texas today. #StopTheExecution @GovAbbott pic.twitter.com/f6yEfhTHIe — Rodney Reed (@FreeRodneyReed) November 7, 2019

Reed is set to be executed for the murder of Stacey Stites on Nov. 20. His lawyers have said they have new evidence, including a new witness who says Stites’ fiance confessed to the crime while serving time in prison for a 2007 rape.

Support for Reed has been growing, grabbing the attention of celebrities like Rihanna, Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian West. An online petition urging Gov. Abbott for a stay of execution now has nearly 2 million signatures as of Thursday morning.