Rodney Reed appeal: Final arguments Monday, decision expected by Oct. 29

Sketch from the courtroom depicts Rodney Reed in his appeal hearing, along with several witnesses from Jimmy Fennell’s family and Stacey Stites’ sister Debra. (Courtesy: Angel Smith)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Closing arguments in Rodney Reed’s appeal hearing for a new trial are set for Monday in Bastrop.

Both the state and Reed’s defense attorneys wrapped up their cases in July. Currently, Reed is on death row after being convicted of raping and murdering Stacey Stites in 1996, but has maintained his innocence ever since then.

Both sides will give their final arguments to Judge JD Langley, and while it’s possible the judge could make a decision in the case today, it’s unlikely. Langley asked the Court of Criminal Appeals for an Oct. 29 extension to make his ruling, so it’s expected a decision will come in the next 11 days.

KXAN reporter Kelsey Thompson is in the courtroom and will have live updates as the hearing progresses.