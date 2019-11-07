Beyoncé shares support for Rodney Reed ahead of execution date

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, music superstar Beyoncé signed and shared a Change.org petition on her website in support of Rodney Reed and to prevent his execution, which is just two weeks away.

BACKGROUND: Murder in the Lost Pines: The Rodney Reed Case

In the note to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Beyoncé urges the governor to “take a hard look at the substantial evidence in the Rodney Reed case that points to his innocence. Be honest. Be fair. Give him back his life.”

In recent weeks, support for Reed has ramped up, including from celebrities like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian-West. Last week, the European Union even expressed its support for Reed, sending a letter to Abbott and urging another look at the case’s evidence. In October, Reed’s family rallied in Austin to prevent the execution.

Reed — and the Innocence Project, which recently filed a U.S. Supreme Court petition to stall the execution — say more DNA testing will prove he did not kill 19-year-old Stacey Stites in 1996. Stites, a bride-to-be who worked at H-E-B, was found dumped on the side of a rural road north of Bastrop after a search that began when she didn’t show up for work that morning.