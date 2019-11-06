‘A lot of people know the truth right now.’ NBC Nightly News’ jailhouse interview with Rodney Reed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just two weeks before he’s set to be executed, NBC Nightly News is airing a special report about Rodney Reed, a man convicted of a 1996 murder whose case has drawn national attention in recent weeks.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., NBC Nightly News will air a “Justice for All” report in which Ron Allen speaks to Reed in prison.

Allen asked Reed if he believes he’ll get a reprieve. He received a stay of execution back in 2015 and has appealed his case numerous times throughout the years.

“If this governor — the DA, is willing to acknowledge the truth, these courts willing to acknowledge the truth, willing to acknowledge the science,” then he might get a reprieve, Reed said. He added that he believes a lot of people “know the truth right now.”

Reed’s case blasted into the national spotlight after celebrities, including Kim Kardashian-West, Rihanna and T.I., tweeted support for him. The Innocence Project has represented Reed for years during his appeals.

Reed was convicted in 1997 for the murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites, with whom he said he had a consensual relationship. He and his lawyers have argued that evidence points to Stites’ fiance, Jimmy Fennell, as the one who likely killed her. They’ve also called into question some of the states’ expert witnesses and tried to bring new evidence forward.

“If the criminal justice system would have done what they were supposed to do, thoroughly investigated this case, this is — this is a death penalty case,” Reed told Allen. “If they’d have thoroughly investigated this case, these witnesses, namely law enforcement, they wouldn’t be coming out today. None of this evidence would be coming out today. This science wouldn’t be coming out today. It would have been a wrap.”

At the end of July, a Bastrop judge signed the order for Reed to be executed Nov. 20. Reed’s attorneys had tried to submit a filing to stop the date from being set. On July 22, a Bastrop County Criminal District Attorney argued those motions were “improper and without merit.”

Reed will talk about the mistake he says he made and the evidence he hopes will exonerate him Wednesday on Nightly News with Lester Holt.