Risky Rides

In late 2021, KXAN re-launched an investigation into a problem our team knows well, a topic we already tackled for two years with ongoing reports, a criminal operation Texas promised to shut down… with no success. We discovered crooks still have the ability to access the Department of Motor Vehicles’ dealership database with relative ease. The result is a $200 million enterprise where real temporary tags, with fake information, are printed and sold to all 50 states, giving violent criminals the ability to hide from law enforcement in plain sight. Our new investigation explores how effective the TxDMV’s oversight measures are and what it can do in the future.
Part 1: Crooks Covering Up Crimes
Sgt. Jose Escribano glances down at his laptop, then back at the road. He’s scanning Austin’s streets looking for what some in law enforcement call “ghost cars.”
Part 2: Fixing the Paper Plate Problem
The man with hundreds of real but fraudulently created temporary Texas tags thinks he is about to sell one more. The buyer, however, is an undercover cop.
Part 3: Tougher Background Checks
We discovered members of several area law enforcement agencies working as private pipeline security, yet keeping no public records to document their possible conflict.
Part 4: Death Hits Close to Home
Tawny Solbrig wept moments after telling the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles it not only failed the state but also her son, who was killed in a crash with a driver with temporary tags.