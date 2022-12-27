Which is better, a Turtle Beach or Corsair headset?

Gamers have lots of choices regarding headsets, keyboards and mice. Plenty of companies compete for their attention, but a few have managed to keep their head above water by producing components gamers want.

Two of the biggest names are Turtle Beach and Corsair, who have been making all kinds of accessories and peripherals for decades and endorsing some of the biggest esports teams in the world. But who makes the better headset?

Turtle Beach headsets

Before video games and personal computers became widely available, several companies took a gamble on emerging technology. Turtle Beach first created a graphical editing system, but when the inevitable shift toward gaming occurred, it launched its first headset in 2005.

Turtle Beach pros

Turtle Beach makes only a small slice of products compared to other companies. Corsair and Logitech, for instance, have a wide range of accessories and gadgets, but Turtle Beach only makes headsets and some controllers.

This lets it concentrate on research and development in a focused manner, making gaming headsets for the Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles in addition to PC.

Through continual innovation, Turtle Beach has a reputation for delivering exceptional audio quality, though it depends on the model. The same can be said about the microphone, as some models have noticeably better microphones than others.

It is also one of the few headset makers with built-in Xbox Wireless technology in a few models, so you don’t need a USB dongle.

And Turtle Beach headsets are generally less expensive than Corsair.

Turtle Beach cons

While the difference in component quality might influence the price, it does create a financial conundrum: you can get an affordable Turtle Beach headset, but the microphone or speakers might not be as good as with an expensive model. It’s a basic business model for most companies, but there is little uniformity in what you can expect.

Best Turtle Beach headsets

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp

This wired over-ear headset has large 50-millimeter audio drivers with a padded headband for long hours of gaming. The Nanoclear speakers are tuned for esports audio and provide 7.1 surround sound. It has a TruSpeak gaming microphone with noise-canceling, and the audio hub lets you connect to your mobile phone.

Sold by Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

This headset is optimized for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X sounds on the Xbox One console. The generous 50-millimeter speakers have thick padding on the cups, and the adjustable headband is metal. It has a high-sensitivity gaming microphone that flips up to mute, and the built-in battery should give you about 20 hours of audio.

Sold by Amazon

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50

Don’t be deceived by the Recon 50’s affordable price, as it packs an audio punch with 40-millimeter over-ear drivers. This wired headset is compatible with PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and has a detachable microphone.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair headsets

Taking its name from a pirate ship, the American peripherals company hasn’t been in business as long as Turtle Beach. But through vigorous development and testing, it has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the best-known names for headsets, streaming gear and PC components.

Corsair pros

If you have multiple gaming platforms, the chances are good that Corsair has a compatible model for you. It has headsets for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, mobile devices, the Nintendo Switch, Mac and the Xbox One Series X and S.

Corsair often incorporates high-quality components into its headphones, making the microphones suitable for broadcasting. Its headsets are sturdy and well-made, using premium foam on the ear cups and robust metal components for the headband. Its headsets might be more expensive than other brands, but simply picking them up conveys a feeling of quality.

Corsair cons

Any wired headset will work with a gaming console — you plug the headset into the controller for audio. But if you want a wireless headset, Corsair makes that tricky. Unlike Turtle Beach, it only has one wireless model for the Xbox Series X and Xbox One. For other models, you’ll need Corsair’s Slipstream Wireless dongle.

While Corsair packs a lot of high-quality technology into its headphones, it comes at the expense of battery power. The wireless headsets have rechargeable batteries, but you’ll find yourself charging them more often than others.

Best Corsair headsets

Corsair Void RGB Elite Wireless Premium Gaming Headset

The Void is one of Corsair’s bestselling headsets, as it has large 50-millimeter speakers with thick padding on the ear cups and headband. It has a flip-to-mute omnidirectional microphone and provides 7.1 virtual surround sound for gaming on a PC or PlayStation 5.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset

With stylish brushed-metal ear cups, the 50-millimeter audio drivers are covered with plush foam and synthetic leather. Compatible with PC, Mac and PlayStation 5, the 7. 1 surround sound has an impressive frequency range of 20 to 40,000 hertz. It has a broadcast-quality detachable omnidirectional microphone.

Sold by Amazon

Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass

This headset borrows technology from gaming controllers by rumbling the headset during deep bass tones. The cross-stitch headband supports the gray camouflage ear cups and has a detachable noise-canceling microphone. The speakers are 50 millimeters.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Turtle Beach or Corsair headset?

Each headset maker delivers excellent products, and both offer wireless and wired headphones for multiple gaming platforms.

There’s a glaring difference in the aesthetics. Turtle Beach puts forward a look of futuristic battleground communications, with most models having a plastic matte black or camouflage finish. Corsair, on the other hand, frequently uses metal components, fine details in the stitching and ample padding. It still means business, but more maturely.

But looks aren’t everything, and with headsets, it’s the sound quality that counts. Turtle Beach does a good job of delivering heart-pounding audio with some models, but Corsair is more consistent on how many headsets support 7.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos.

If you value audio quality, long-lasting comfort and well-crafted materials, Corsair will always be an excellent choice.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.