What are the best Glossier products?

While Glossier is barely a decade old, you can probably already recognize its bubblegum-pink packaging. A hit with Gen-Z, the brand promotes a minimalist approach to makeup, celebrating a fresh, natural look.

Glossier has a wide range of makeup and skin care products for every need. From the eyebrow pomade Boy Brow to the hydrating lip balm Balm Dotcom, here are some of the best Glossier products.

What you need to know about Glossier products

Types of products

Makeup

Glossier has all the makeup products you need for a full look, including primer, skin tint, brow products, mascara, lip products, concealer and even makeup brushes.

Lip balm

Depending on the ingredients, a lip balm can be both a makeup product and a skin care product. For example, if a color-free lip balm has nourishing ingredients and antioxidants, this will work best on the lips. However, if it also has a tint, you can use it to provide subtle color on the cheeks, too.

Cleanser

Whether you wear a full face of makeup or just some tinted sunscreen, it’s essential to wash your face before bed. This step ensures you get rid of any dirt, bacteria and excess product from the day. Cleansers come in various consistencies, such as balms, oils, foams or liquids. They can also be hydrating, clarifying or include gentle exfoliants.

Toner

Toners are a lightweight liquid or spray applied right after you use your cleanser. They can include many different ingredients, some hydrating and others exfoliating. For example, you can use the Glossier Solution Exfoliating Skin Perfector toner to slough away dead skin cells.

Serum

Serums help you address any primary concerns, from hyperpigmentation to brightening or hydration. As a result, serums use various ingredients, including vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and more. However, you shouldn’t use more than two serums at a time.

Moisturizer

Whether you have oily or dry skin, everyone should use a moisturizer. A gel moisturizer may work best if you have oily skin, while those with dry skin will need a thick cream. You can also use a light moisturizer during the day and a thicker product at night.

Cruelty-free

Glossier is Leaping Bunny certified, which means all its products are cruelty-free. The brand does not test on animals during any stage of the product development, and it only works with vendors and brands that are also cruelty-free. Glossier also has independent audits to ensure it continues to comply with cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny standards.

Best Glossier products

Glossier Lash Slick Mascara

This mascara lengthens and lifts lashes by using tiny fibers to coat each lash. It’s water-resistant and stays in place for up to 12 hours without smudging or flaking. Plus, the nourishing formula contains pro-vitamin B5 and biotinoyl tripeptide-1 to keep lashes shiny and sleek.

Glossier Cloud Paint

Say goodbye to harsh powder blush with this easy-to-apply gel-cream blush. It comes in eight shades, and while it’s sheer upon application, the buildable formula allows you to tailor your look. It’s also formulated with special blurring pigments that won’t accentuate pores or texture.

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

Those looking for a gentle and hydrating cleanser will love this milky cleanser. Instead of traditional soap, this formula uses the same cleansing agent found in contact lens solution, ensuring it won’t sting your eyes when removing mascara. And since it’s noncomedogenic, it’s ideal for all skin types.

Glossier Boy Brow

This brow grooming pomade might be Glossier’s most popular product. With a few swipes, the creamy wax gives your brows a soft, flexible hold that doesn’t flake or stiffen. It comes in five shades, including a clear option for those no-makeup look days. Brows will feel more moisturized, thanks to oleic acid, lecithin and soluble collagen.

Glossier Balm Dotcom

Packed with antioxidants and natural emollients, the Balm Dotcom isn’t just another lip balm. While the original option doubles as a soothing skin salve, you can also choose from eight flavored formulas, both clear and tinted. The hydrating and nourishing ingredients include castor oil, beeswax and lanolin.

Glossier Solution Exfoliating Skin Perfector

If you’re looking to effectively slough away dead skin cells without irritating the skin, this exfoliating solution uses AHA, BHA and PHA to reveal a smooth, glowy complexion. It’s gentler than physical scrubs and helps to improve skin tone, reduce blemishes and tighten the skin.

Glossier Futuredew

Since it’s both an oil and a serum, this product works to improve your skin over time using powerful, plant-based extracts. You’ll also notice an immediate dewy glow right after application. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and noncomedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores.

Glossier Invisible Shield Daily Sunscreen

No skin care routine is complete without sunscreen. If you despise the feeling of traditional sunscreen, this water-gel formula is lightweight and feels like a serum while still offering protection. Formulated with active microcapsules, this sunscreen also absorbs into the skin immediately, so it won’t interfere with your makeup.

Glossier Priming Moisturizer

This two-in-one product acts as a primer and moisturizer to hydrate the skin and even out skin texture. It’s also formulated with an anti-redness complex and an oxygenating agent to soothe the skin while giving it a balanced, glowy look.

Glossier Brow Flick

If you’re looking for a product to fill and define your brows, this brush-tip detailing pen creates realistic, feather-like strokes. Use it to define your brow arch, extend your brows and add dimension. It also comes in three shades.

