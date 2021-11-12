Burn your bird? Yelp lists best Texas restaurants for Thanksgiving foods

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 27: The Logo of Yelp is displayed on a smartphone on November 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Picture this: You wake up at 4 a.m. to start cooking your famous annual turkey so it’s ready in time for your mom’s 1 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner. You wake up from an unregulated mid-afternoon nap to the sound of the Bears at Lions game and something burning.

You did it, you burnt your bird. But you don’t need to show up empty-handed.

Yelp put together a list of “Best Places for Thanksgiving Food in Texas” and several Austin restaurants made the list.

A spokesperson for Yelp said the list was created by identifying businesses with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “Thanksgiving” and ranking them based on factors like total volume and Thanksgiving reviews.

Here are the spots Yelp recommends for a Thanksgiving meal, based on previous reviews: