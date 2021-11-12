Burn your bird? Yelp lists best Texas restaurants for Thanksgiving foods

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Picture this: You wake up at 4 a.m. to start cooking your famous annual turkey so it’s ready in time for your mom’s 1 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner. You wake up from an unregulated mid-afternoon nap to the sound of the Bears at Lions game and something burning.

You did it, you burnt your bird. But you don’t need to show up empty-handed.

Yelp put together a list of “Best Places for Thanksgiving Food in Texas” and several Austin restaurants made the list.

A spokesperson for Yelp said the list was created by identifying businesses with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “Thanksgiving” and ranking them based on factors like total volume and Thanksgiving reviews.

Here are the spots Yelp recommends for a Thanksgiving meal, based on previous reviews:

  1. Counter Culture (Austin)
  2. The Salt Lick BBQ (Driftwood)
  3. Franklin Barbecue (Austin)
  4. Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill (Austin)
  5. Stuffed Cajun Meat Market (Austin)
  6. Flying Saucer Pie Company (Houston)
  7. Proud Pie (Katy)
  8. Terry Black’s Barbecue (Austin)
  9. Caroline (Austin)
  10. Emporium Pies (Dallas)
  11. Demeris Bar-B-Q – Shepherd (Houston)
  12. Pecan Lodge (Dallas)
  13. Boudro’s On the River Walk (San Antonio)
  14. Capital City Bakery (Austin)
  15. Goode Company Barbeque (Houston)
  16. Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop (Austin)
  17. Brennan’s of Houston (Houston)
  18. Texas Honey Ham Company (West Lake Hills)
  19. The Slow Bone (Dallas)
  20. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations (Houston) 

