Burn your bird? Yelp lists best Texas restaurants for Thanksgiving foods

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Picture this: You wake up at 4 a.m. to start cooking your famous annual turkey so it’s ready in time for your mom’s 1 p.m. Thanksgiving dinner. You wake up from an unregulated mid-afternoon nap to the sound of the Bears at Lions game and something burning.
You did it, you burnt your bird. But you don’t need to show up empty-handed.
Yelp put together a list of “Best Places for Thanksgiving Food in Texas” and several Austin restaurants made the list.
A spokesperson for Yelp said the list was created by identifying businesses with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “Thanksgiving” and ranking them based on factors like total volume and Thanksgiving reviews.
Here are the spots Yelp recommends for a Thanksgiving meal, based on previous reviews:
- Counter Culture (Austin)
- The Salt Lick BBQ (Driftwood)
- Franklin Barbecue (Austin)
- Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill (Austin)
- Stuffed Cajun Meat Market (Austin)
- Flying Saucer Pie Company (Houston)
- Proud Pie (Katy)
- Terry Black’s Barbecue (Austin)
- Caroline (Austin)
- Emporium Pies (Dallas)
- Demeris Bar-B-Q – Shepherd (Houston)
- Pecan Lodge (Dallas)
- Boudro’s On the River Walk (San Antonio)
- Capital City Bakery (Austin)
- Goode Company Barbeque (Houston)
- Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop (Austin)
- Brennan’s of Houston (Houston)
- Texas Honey Ham Company (West Lake Hills)
- The Slow Bone (Dallas)
- Bosscat Kitchen & Libations (Houston)