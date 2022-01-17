We pulled Home Depot’s top deals from their MLK Day appliances sale

Although factors like usage and wear and tear affect longevity, major appliances have a life span range of approximately 10-20 years. However, many homeowners opt to replace them sooner to update to the latest styles and technology.

If updating your appliances is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, make sure you check out Home Depot’s appliance sale. The home improvement retailer is currently offering deep discounts on major appliances by some of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Whether your old appliances need replacing or you simply want to update your home with new models that offer the latest technology, Home Depot has you covered with a wide selection and unbeatable prices.

Reasons to replace appliances

Buying new major appliances is a big investment. If you are considering new appliances, there are several factors to consider to help you decide if now is the time to buy.

Your appliances don’t work as well as they use to

After years of constant use, it’s common for appliances to show functional signs of aging. Some issues indicate the need for urgent replacement, such as leaking washers and dishwashers or burned-out motors that render appliances useless and even dangerous.

Although not as urgent, problems like a dryer taking too long to dry, a refrigerator that doesn’t cool evenly, or other issues that cause hassles during use are indicators that it’s time to upgrade.

Your appliances look dated

Style is also an important consideration when deciding to purchase new appliances. The latest models have sleek designs and come in several stylish finishes. Upgrading is a good idea for consumers who want appliances with modern aesthetics or that compliment a remodeled kitchen or laundry room.

Your appliances aren’t very energy-efficient

Many older appliances use a lot of energy, which can result in high energy bills. Using appliances that unnecessarily drain energy isn’t good for the environment either. Investing in new major appliances that are engineered to save energy solves this problem. For the most energy-efficient performance, appliances that are Energy Star rated meet specific energy-saving standards set by the government.

Selecting new appliances

When you are ready to shop for a new refrigerator, range, or other appliance, the numerous available options can be overwhelming. Here are a few tips to help narrow your search:

Think about your decor, and decide what type of finish you prefer. Stainless steel, black stainless steel, slate, black and white are popular options.

When shopping for a new dryer or range, determine if you need a gas or electric model.

Make sure the model you choose will fit in the designated space in your home. Take measurements before you buy.

Choose appliances with capacity that will be suitable for the number of people in your household.

Pick appliances that will fit within your budget.

Product list

Samsung 23 cubic foot 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

With a sleek, fingerprint-resistant finish, a spacious interior and reliable Twin Cooling Plus technology, this Samsung refrigerator is an outstanding option for anyone who wants a premium model with contemporary features.

LG Electronics 27-inch WashTower Laundry Center

LG’s WashTower is a trending 2-in-1 combo that features a 4.5 cubic foot and a 7.4 cubic foot dryer that work together to tackle laundry with ease. Owners love its modern appearance and space-saving design.

GE 30-Inch 5 cubic foot Gas Range

This gas range not only has features like a roomy oven and five burners to accomplish numerous cooking tasks — it also boasts dishwasher-safe grates and a sealed cooktop that make cleanup a snap.

Frigidaire 13.9 cubic foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator

This model is perfect for anyone who prefers a no-frills, classic top-freezer refrigerator. It offers even cooling and a well-organized shelf system with an attractive exterior.

LG Electronics 9 cubic foot Mega Capacity Front Load Gas Dryer

With a huge 9 cubic foot capacity, this gas dryer is the one to buy for large households with lots of laundry. Its impressive feature set includes electronic controls, built-in steam technology and 14 drying cycles.

LG Electronics 24-inch Front Control Dishwasher

Superior washing and quiet operation make this LG dishwasher a welcome addition to any kitchen. The adjustable racks can accommodate up to 15 place settings.

Samsung 6.3 cubic foot Smart Electric Range

Take some of the work out of preparing your favorite dishes with Samsung’s smart electric range that has Wi-Fi connectivity and voice command so you can control it with your phone. The built-in air fryer is a nice bonus that produces crispy food with minimal oil.

Maytag 5.2 cubic foot Smart Top Load Washing Machine

This washing machine is made for major laundry, as it features an extra power function and a powerful heavy-duty cycle. The deep fill option allows more water to be added when needed.

Samsung 30-inch 1.9 cubic foot Over-the-Range Microwave

Free up counter space with this roomy over-the-range microwave that delivers 1,000 watts of power for fast results. The ceramic enamel interior allows for easy cleaning too.

Maytag 7 cubic foot 240-Volt Electric Dryer

Reasonably-priced yet featured-packed, this electric dryer’s numerous temperature settings and drying cycles, wrinkle-control function and moisture-sensing technology produce consistent results with each load.

