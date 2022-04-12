Which ‘Toy Story’ Jessie doll is best?

As the first film franchise ever established by Disney Pixar, “Toy Story” has become a cultural phenomenon and has spawned many memorable characters. The most popular are sheriff Woody and the space ranger Buzz Lightyear, but characters such as Jessie, Woody’s cowgirl companion, are just as beloved by fans.

If you have a little one who’s a Jessie fan, there might not be a better way to see them smile than by gifting them a doll of the spunky cowgirl. The Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Jessie Figure is a crowd favorite because of her elaborate detail and posable body parts.

What to know before you buy a ‘Toy Story’ Jessie doll

Age

“Toy Story” is one of those franchises with fans of all ages, but you should consider your child’s age before buying them any toy. Most Jessie dolls have basic designs and are safe for children of all ages, but if you spot one with small accessories or peripherals, it’s best to avoid them if you have a toddler, as they can be dangerous.

For a small child, a toy larger than their mouth is always the best choice since it decreases the chances of choking. In any case, you can read the label to determine the suitable age range of any “Toy Story” doll.

Quality

Jessie dolls are usually made of plastic, but some are thicker than others. Thin plastic can break easily, potentially posing a hazard, especially for younger children. Sturdy plastic toys can take more of a beating without breaking.

Plush

Traditional dolls and figures are made of plastic, and if they’re inspired by a famous movie, they’re designed to resemble their appearance in their respective film as closely as possible.

It’s easy to recreate a figure that’s to scale when using materials such as plastic, but if you want the safest toy possible and don’t mind a reduction in likeness, a plush toy is your best bet. Plush dolls are super-soft and the best choice for younger children, especially those under 3 years old.

What to look for in a quality ‘Toy Story’ Jessie doll

Height

There’s nothing wrong with a mini-Jessie doll, but if you want something where she looks similar to her appearance in the films, you’re going to want it to be at least 7 inches tall when standing. The most common size for a “Toy Story” doll is 6-12 inches, but you can find plush toys as small as 2 inches and as large as 4 feet.

Design

Jessie has braided red hair in the movies and sports an outfit like Woody’s. She wears a western-style shirt with blue jeans, black-spotted chaps, a red hat with white laces and cowboy boots.

You might stumble upon a Jessie doll where she’s sporting a different outfit, but for an authentic figure, you’re going to want her to look like she does in the films.

Collectible

“Toy Story” is such a popular franchise that it’s not uncommon for some adults to have a collection of toys inspired by the franchise. Most Jessie dolls are designed for children, but some exclusive or limited-edition figures are expensive and treated as valuable collectibles.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Toy Story’ Jessie doll

More miniature Jessie dolls and plush toys usually go for anywhere from $10-$30, but collector or special edition dolls can cost $30-$100.

‘Toy Story’ Jessie doll FAQ

Can plush toys be dangerous for small children?

A. Unless they’re very small, plush toys are among the safest options for children under 3 years old.

Do Jessie dolls always have a smiling facial expression?

A. In the films, Jessie’s motionless facial expression is a smile showing her teeth. Most dolls attempt to recreate that, but you can find some that feature her with a sad-looking facial expression or a more subdued, close-lipped smile.

What’s the best ‘Toy Story’ Jessie doll to buy?

Top ‘Toy Story’Jessie doll

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Jessie Figure

What you need to know: Inspired by the latest film in the franchise, this doll accurately reflects Jessie’s appearance in the movies and is a worthy addition to any “Toy Story” toy collection.

What you’ll love: It’s a highly posable Jessie figure, as the head, arms and legs can move, and it features a classic design, outfit and her endearing smiling facial expression. It’s large, standing at 8.8 inches tall, but suitable for children ages 3 and up.

What you should consider: It’s somewhat sensitive, as light scratches can scuff the plastic and paint.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Toy Story’ Jessie doll for the money

Disney Pixar Jessie and Bullseye

What you need to know: This is an excellent bargain pick, since you get a Jessie doll along with a figure of Bullseye, her faithful horse companion.

What you’ll love: These figures boast movie-scale sizes at 7 inches and have impressive detail inspired by the films. They’re suitable for children as young as 3 years old and can be positioned in many ways for different pose setups.

What you should consider: Although they’re sturdy, Jessie’s hat often slips off her head, and she cannot firmly sit on Bullseye to ride him.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Jessie Plush

What you need to know: This plush makes for a cuddly bedtime companion and is appropriate for younger “Toy Story” fans.

What you’ll love: It stands 16.5 inches and has meticulously detailed plush sculpturing and high-quality embroidered features such as Jessie’s belt buckle and back pull-string. The hat is made of soft velour fabric, and the bottom of her boots have “Andy” written on them, just like in the movies.

What you should consider: Some find it too stiff for a plush doll.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

