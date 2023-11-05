Why kids love Among Us

Has your child been saying the word “sus” in public and constantly talking about plots and betrayal? Among Us is a free-to-play video game available on all platforms that casts players as crew aboard a failing spaceship where an alien is posing as one of the crewmates. The goal of the game is for the crew to either finish repairs without being killed or to correctly vote on which member is the impostor.

Since the game went viral in 2020, kids from elementary school to high school have been seeking out Among Us merchandise. You can help your child rescue the ship from the aliens and impress their friends with toys like these Among Us Crewmate Figures and Among Us Plush. Along with toys, we rounded up a collection of themed games, apparel, bedding and more.

What to know before buying Among Us products for kids

Among Us is a social game where players have to talk with other people. To ensure your child gets the most out of playing, make sure they have the console or PC they need to connect and play games with their friends. A gaming headset with a microphone is also useful so they can easily debate with others to discover the traitor.

What you need to know about Among Us

In-game content

Among Us is a free-to-play game, but the developers make money through the availability of in-game purchases. These are all cosmetic in nature, allowing players to change their appearance and equip different pets to best express themselves. Allowing your kids occasional in-game purchases could diminish their temptation to buy in-game content under your nose.

Online community

Among Us is a game built around communication and deception. Sometimes tensions run high, and players throw around accusations left and right. You need to pay attention to your child when they play and listen to the things they’re saying and hearing. The more conscientious you are of your child’s in-game interactions, the better you’ll be able to monitor them and keep them from picking up toxic traits.

Among Us toys

P.M.I. Among Us Crewmate Figures

What you need to know: This toy set comes with eight Among Us characters, including two mystery impostors, plus a variety of funky hats and accessories.

What you’ll love: The character variety in this set offers many opportunities to be creative.

What you should consider: These figures present as a choking hazard for young children and are only suitable for ages three and up.

Just Toys LLC Among Us Plush

What you need to know: This 6-inch Among Us plushie depicts a purple crew member with a silly ‘DUM’ sign on its forehead.

What you’ll love: The plush is great for cuddling and playing with.

What you should consider: The brand has other Among Us plushies as part of an extensive collection, so your kid can choose their favorite.

Just Toys LLC Among Us SquishMe

What you need to know: This toy is designed for squishing and made of safe, soft polyurethane foam.

What you’ll love: Squish toys like this one are a fun sensory experience for kids. There are six of them to collect.

What you should consider: The toy that comes in the package is random, so you won’t know which one you’ve gotten until you open it.

Just Toys LLC Among Us Airship Playset

What you need to know: This Among Us playset comes with a 10-inch airship and with two mini crew members.

What you’ll love: The airship has a detachable top so that kids can access the controls inside.

What you should consider: The mini figures are a choking hazard, meaning the set is only safe for kids three and up.

Just Toys LLC Among Us Plush Backpack Hangers

What you need to know: This cute Among Us backpack hanger doubles as a plush toy.

What you’ll love: There are six characters for kids to collect, and 1 in 32 products contains a rare crew member.

What you should consider: The character included in the package is random; you won’t know which one you get until you unbox it.

Among Us games

Matchify Among Us Card Game

What you need to know: This card game is a fast-paced brain teaser, designed for kids and adults alike. Essentially, you spot matching images and call them out, and the fastest player wins.

What you’ll love: The Among Us game is a great opportunity for spending quality family time. It helps kids strengthen their reflexes, as well as association and observation skills.

What you should consider: It’s ideal for two to eight players, suitable for older kids ages 12 and up.

Top Trumps Among Us 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

What you need to know: This Among Us jigsaw puzzle reveals a crowd of colorful crewmates and their pets. It’s an intermediate-level puzzle containing 1,000 pieces.

What you’ll love: The puzzle is great for kids to build alone or with the help of parents. Jigsaw puzzles have a host of benefits for children, including developing problem-solving, logical reasoning and cognitive skills, as well as spatial awareness, memory and attention span.

What you should consider: It’s made for children ages 8 and up. For younger kids, this 500-piece option is also available.

Among Us clothing

Among Us Kids Gaming Hooded Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This official Among Us hoodie contains soft and breathable 100% cotton, featuring the game title and a bunch of crewmates in space.

What you’ll love: This sweatshirt is comfy, casual and machine-washable.

What you should consider: It’s available in kids sizes 10 to 18.

Among Us Kids Impostor Crewmate Short-Sleeve Top

What you need to know: Another piece straight from the game brand, this Among Us graphic tee displays four impostors, made from comfy 100% cotton.

What you’ll love: It’s a vibrant, eye-catching design that other kids will envy.

What you should consider: There are five sizes to fit children ages 5 to 14. The brand has a few other T-shirt designs available, including these white and red and white ones.

Tik US Boys Game Print Set

What you need to know: This colorful short-sleeve top and pants feature a comfortable polyester and spandex blend.

What you’ll love: The versatile pieces work as loungewear or pajamas.

What you should consider: The set is hand-wash only and comes in four sizes for children ages 6 to 10.

Among Us hats

Awyjcas Video Game Impostor Classic Knit Beanie

What you need to know: This knit beanie contains 100% acrylic fabric featuring six crewmates.

What you’ll love: It’s thick and cozy and will keep your child warm this coming winter.

What you should consider: It’s hand-wash only and comes in only one size suitable for older kids. The brand has other Among Us beanie designs to choose from, too.

Among Us Baseball Cap Gaming Snapback Hat

What you need to know: This official branded baseball cap is impostor-themed with a snapback closure, made from comfortable and breathable 100% cotton.

What you’ll love: A character sticker on this Among Us hat elevates the look.

What you should consider: While it’s designed for kids, the brand doesn’t specify the age range, so sizing is a bit of a gamble.

Among Us bedding and blankets

Jay Franco Among Us Single Reversible Pillowcase

What you need to know: This Among Us pillowcase is made of soft, breathable microfiber that’s machine-washable and fade-resistant.

What you’ll love: The pillowcase is double-sided, so kids can switch up the look when they want.

What you should consider: The brand has other Among Us pillowcase designs, including this rainbow-colored one, as well as victory- and emergency meeting-themed options.

Jay Franco Among Us Space Splatter Bed Set

What you need to know: This microfiber bedding set comes with a comforter, fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillow case.

What you’ll love: It’s fun, colorful and comes in a variety of sizes (full, queen, toddler and twin).

What you should consider: The brand also offers this black and red Among Us bedding set.

Jay Franco Among Us Space Toss Throw Blanket

What you need to know: This kids throw blanket is made from a soft, cozy polyester fleece fabric.

What you’ll love: Throw blankets are versatile; your kid can cozy up with it on the couch, in bed, on a road trip and more.

What you should consider: It’s on the small side, measuring only 46 by 60 inches.

Jay Franco Among Us Tasks Mini Plush Pillow Buddy Throw Set

What you need to know: This set includes a plush Among Us red crewmate pillow and a multicolored throw blanket, both made of soft polyester.

What you’ll love: This set is great for taking on the go, such as for nap time at nursery school or staying cozy on a long flight.

What you should consider: The plush pillow is quite small and the throw is only 46 by 60 inches.

Among Us décor

Trends International Among Us Impostor Wall Poster

What you need to know: This impostor-themed decor uses high-resolution Among Us art printed on gloss paper with a striking red, black and white color scheme.

What you’ll love: The brand offers flexible mounting options; you can get it with a barnyard wood frame, poster mount, clip or unframed versions.

What you should consider: The art is available in two sizes, 14.7 by 22.4 inches and 24.4 by 34 inches.

Fariy Skye Among Us Neon Sign for Wall

What you need to know: This battery-powered neon crewmate wall sign is energy-saving, consuming little power. It contains durable insulated cables for safety and your peace of mind.

What you’ll love: It’s multifunctional, doubling as wall decor or a night light. Conveniently, it comes with all the hardware necessary for mounting it to the wall.

What you should consider: The sign requires three AAA batteries (not included) and measures 10.15 by 7.2 inches. Additionally, there are two color schemes to choose from.

Erduoduo 3D Illusion Night Light Among Us Table Lamp

What you need to know: This table lamp features a neon crewmate with a dazzling 3D illusion lighting effect. Kids can choose between seven light colors, switching things up as they like.

What you’ll love: The Among Us lamp also works well as a night light.

What you should consider: There are two power supply options; either using a USB cable or three AA batteries (not included).

More Among Us merchandise

Homabachyco Vinyl Waterproof Among Us Stickers

What you need to know: This Among Us set includes 50 stickers with a variety of game elements. The vinyl stickers are waterproof and have a self-adhesive backing.

What you’ll love: Kids can use these stickers to decorate their laptop, phone case, school binders, bike helmet, surf board, skateboard and more.

What you should consider: The stickers range in size between 2 and 4 inches.

Fashiontats Crewmate Temporary Tattoos

What you need to know: This set of 28 skin-safe tattoos is perfect for stockings or goodie bags.

What you’ll love: This set includes two tattoos of each design, all crew members and images from the game. The tattoos are waterproof and last about a week.

What you should consider: Although these are temporary, they are difficult to scrub off.

