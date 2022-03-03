Minecraft uses its extensive world to teach young gamers about the outside world including environmental issues, city planning and teamwork. Teachers in Sweden have taken note and now require all 13-year-old students to play Minecraft in school.

Which Minecraft book is best?

Minecraft has a very large reach throughout the gaming community. In fact, it’s one of the largest games ever made, with 120 million players in 2021 alone. The game consists of an ever-expanding world that’s designed to look like the retro 8-bit games from the 1970s and 1980s. Players can explore, build and create pretty much anything in their imagination. Minecraft has expanded its world even further by bringing digital stories to life in book form.

The best Minecraft book set is the “Guide Collection,” which goes through all the ins and outs of the game itself. If you’re new to the game, this is a perfect collection of guidebooks that will tell you everything you need to know about Minecraft’s items, tools, animals, creatures and more.

What to know before you buy a Minecraft book

Graphic novels

Graphic novels are another term for comic books. They are shorter stories that are accompanied by drawings that enhance each page. Even though Minecraft is a video game, its characters and environments fit perfectly in a graphic novel format. Minecraft is filled with spooky creatures like the Creepers, Zombies and Cave Spiders, alongside farm animals, sea creatures and other characters. This large cast is well-suited for comic-book-style animation.

Guide books

It’s common to pick up a guide book when you travel to a new country. The same goes for the world that exists in Minecraft. This is especially true if this is your first time “traveling” to Minecraft. If so, you’ll want to learn the local customs, like how to harvest minerals and which tools are best-suited for the job. You may also want to know which creatures should be avoided because they are dangerous or which ones are friendly and may offer you a rare item. These guide books will explore all the game modes and various worlds that exist in the game.

Novels

Novels are long-form stories that span several hundred pages. Instead of a short graphic novel or a guide book that’s split into several parts, a novel follows one long story from beginning to end. Minecraft has a huge supply of novels that are written by several different authors. Novels give you the chance to dive into a thorough story that you wouldn’t otherwise get by simply playing the game.

What to look for in a quality Minecraft book

Animation styles

Some of the best Minecraft books are actually several books in one. “The Stories from the Overworld” graphic novel uses different authors and illustrators to create a unique multi-story book. If you want to keep things as interesting as possible, look to this book and others like it. Having a book with various animation styles can add to the engagement. It makes each story feel like its own miniature version of a comic book.

Interactive

There are a couple varieties of interactive Minecraft books. Coloring books may be the most interactive and put the reader in the creative driver’s seat. These books often come with colored pencils, so you can immediately get to work bringing these digital worlds to paper. There are also Minecraft maze books that let you go on a journey through various mazes to avoid the deadly Zombie mobs. If you want peak interactivity, check out the Minecraft pick-your-own-quest books. Here you can take the main character, Steve, on an adventure as he navigates the exciting and often scary world of Minecraft on paper.

Secrets

Minecraft is an enormous world based on exploration. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that the developers would install secret, hidden items. If you’re an in-game collector of rare and hard-to-find items, look for a book revolving around the secrets of Minecraft. Zack Zombie is an author known for the “Diary of a Minecraft Zombie” books. He’s also written a comprehensive guide called “The Ultimate Guide to Minecraft Secrets,” which details all the lesser-known tips, tricks and items in the game.

How much you can expect to spend on a Minecraft book

Minecraft books cost between $8-$23.

Minecraft book FAQ

Are Minecraft books suitable for all ages?

A. Minecraft is a game designed for young children. So authors and illustrators have created hundreds of books that are suitable for the same age ranges. Most books are best suited for children ages 8-12 years old.

Can you find Minecraft books on Amazon Kindle?

A. Yes! Many Minecraft books come in a digital format for the Amazon Kindle. This is true for certain novels, storybooks and graphic novels.

What’s the best Minecraft book to buy?

Top Minecraft book

“Minecraft: Guide Collection” Four Box Set

What you need to know: Whether you’re a beginner or experienced player, you can always learn something new from this comprehensive guidebook.

What you’ll love: This set uses four books to detail every bit of information available. In 368 pages of text and photos, these books go over the four factions of the game: Exploration, Creative, Redstone and The Nether & The End.

What you should consider: This guidebook won’t include additions from newer game updates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Minecraft book for the money

Minecraft: “The Island” Novel

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an easily digestible, yet exciting story set in the Minecraft universe then “The Island” is the novel for you.

What you’ll love: Written by accomplished writer Max Brooks, “The Island” tells the story of a lone castaway who washes up on the shores of a block-like beach. The character must explore the island in order to survive, all the while fending off those pesky zombies and getting advice from his cow friend.

What you should consider: This book belongs to a series of Minecraft books based around different parts of the in-game map.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Minecraft: “Stories from the Overworld” Graphic Novel

What you need to know: Minecraft comes to comic book form in this exciting graphic novel that explores the Overworld.

What you’ll love: This book is an anthology series that features a series of unique tales written by different authors. Not only is each story different, but the animation also changes from story to story. From witches to heroes, “Stories from the Overworld” spans several different kinds of tales, characters and Minecraft lore.

What you should consider: This comic is only 88 pages long, which is much shorter than a Minecraft novel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

