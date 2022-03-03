Best LEGO Jurassic World set

While LEGO sets come with detailed, colorful instructions, kids may prefer to use directions online. LEGO offers guides that can be manipulated on a phone or tablet for a more interactive process.

Which LEGO Jurassic World set is best?

As one of the most popular toymakers globally, LEGO has continued to innovate and expand over its nearly 100-year history to provide builders young and old with sets of interest and intrigue. Universal Pictures, owners of the beloved Jurassic World franchise, is among their numerous partnerships with pop culture.

The Jurassic Park T-Rex Rampage set is their top option, depicting an iconic scene from the film that started it all. It’s one of many options under the “Jurassic World” umbrella that’s available, though there is much to consider when shopping for the best set.

What to know before you buy a LEGO Jurassic World set

Content

“Jurassic Park” was released in 1993 to wide acclaim from both critics and the public. Based on the book by Michael Crichton, it spawned a pair of sequels, though the third film in 2001 was mostly disappointing and generally panned.

In 2015, Universal Pictures released “Jurassic World,” which would serve as a sequel to “Jurassic Park” and the foundation of a new franchise that would also expand to TV. LEGO’s Jurassic World series includes sets inspired by the 1993 film and the two latest “Jurassic World” movies. It also features builds based on the Netflix animated series “Camp Cretaceous” and “Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar” kids show and its special followup, “Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit.”

Universal has partnerships with other toymakers and companies, and you can find plenty of Jurassic World Toys online.

Piece count

The number of pieces in a set indicates the ideal age range and time to complete the project. Most Jurassic World LEGO sets feature between 200 and 500 pieces, appealing to ages 6 and up. However, there are a few sets that include less than 200 pieces, which are better for younger builders.

LEGO does offer one set geared for adults; it’s a large scene that includes more than 3,000 pieces for a comprehensive build.

Retired sets

While there are only about a dozen LEGO Jurassic World sets currently made and sold directly by LEGO, many others were made in years past that are now retired. When LEGO retires a set, they cease production, but they still may be available for sale from retail partners and resellers. These options may come at a higher price depending on stock but offer interested builders a wide range of options.

What to look for in a quality LEGO Jurassic World set

Minifigs

One of the most popular aspects of LEGO sets are the minifigs. These small, articulated figurines have become a staple of sets and the stars of the various LEGO films and stories, including a Jurassic World series. Minifigs comprise three or four pieces, including legs, torso and a head. Minifigs in the Jurassic World series feature notable characters from across the films, including Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Owen Grady, Claire Dearing as well as the youngsters from “Camp Cretaceous.”

Dinosaurs

One of the specific appeals of LEGO Jurassic World sets is the inclusion of dinosaurs. Sets include popular dinosaurs, such as the velociraptor and tyrannosaurus, and some others that feature in the films, such as Gallimimus and Indominus Rex. In most cases, the dinosaurs are mostly complete figures, comprising only a handful of pieces, so while they are included in to play with, they are not the build’s focus. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom LEGO sets are among the highly sought set, as they are an expanded range of construction sets and animated content suitable for all ages.

Apart from the LEGO Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom sets, several video games and online games have been released that gained popularity, such as Escape the Indoraptor and many others.

How much you can expect to spend on LEGO Jurassic World set

Most LEGO Jurassic World sets cost $25-$60. The largest option available typically costs around $250.

LEGO Jurassic World set FAQ

Are LEGO Jurassic World sets educational for kids?

A. LEGO sets foster creativity and encourage experimentation. They can help develop spatial awareness, coordination and fine motor skills. Depending on those involved in building, they can instill a sense of determination and independence or promote cooperation and social skills.

Concerning Jurassic World specifically, kids have a long history of falling in love with dinosaurs and learning about science and nature, with these majestic beasts serving as their gateway.

When will new LEGO Jurassic World sets come out?

A. With a new film in the franchise on the way in “Jurassic World: Dominion” in 2022, fans can expect more builds to come out in the next year or so. Universal Pictures has maintained its relationship with LEGO, which means it will continue to churn out exciting sets based on various movies and shows.

What’s the best LEGO Jurassic World set to buy?

Top LEGO Jurassic World set

Jurassic Park T-Rex Rampage

What you need to know: The largest and most comprehensive set in the Jurassic World series, this stunning build is the perfect gift for dedicated fans of the original film.

What you’ll love: Inspired by “Jurassic Park,” this set features the iconic gate and the imposing Tyrannosaur, which can be moved and posed. It includes a display plaque and six minifigs from the film, including Nedry, Dr. Harding and Ian Malcolm with his shirt unbuttoned.

What you should consider: The set is expensive and time-consuming to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO Jurassic World set for the money

Velociraptor Biplane Rescue Mission

What you need to know: Inspired by the LEGO Jurassic World animated series, this set offers an easy build and plenty of playtime for young fans.

What you’ll love: With a variety of components, including two minifigs, a plane, an ATV as well as an adult and baby raptor, this affordably-priced set is ideal for younger builds wanting to play and interact.

What you should consider: It won’t hold interest for older builders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Baryonyx Dinosaur Boat Escape

What you need to know: This midrange set is ideal for fans of the films and series as it features a large dinosaur and a collection of minifigs that offer endless playtime.

What you’ll love: Based on ”Camp Cretaceous,” this set includes over 300 pieces for a quality mid-range build. Features a sizable Baryonyx and detailed boat that runs 16 inches long and floats.

What you should consider: It may be considered quite pricey, especially considering the relatively low piece count.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

