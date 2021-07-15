Avoid leaf cleanup on rainy days, as dry leaves are much lighter and easier to move than wet ones.

Which leaf cleanup tools are best?

The start of the autumn season brings with it a dazzling display of beautiful colors and crisp air. However, fall also means you’ll likely be spending some time cleaning up leaves from your yard.

For homeowners with multi-acre plots to those with small backyards, having the right equipment is necessary for efficient leaf cleanup. Whether you decide to go the old-fashioned route and use a rake and tarp or prefer the convenience of a leaf vacuum or mulching mower, several helpful tools will make your yard cleanup easier and less stressful.

Best leaf cleanup tools for your yard

Rake

Gardenite 63-Inch Adjustable Garden Leaf Rake

This adjustable rake is longer than most models and features an expandable head so you can remove leaves from narrow hard to reach spaces. The rake is lightweight, making it easy to transport, but you should not use it for heavy stones or large yard debris.

Sold by Amazon

Bully Tools 24-inch Poly Leaf Rake

The reinforced tines of this rake make it a sturdy choice for all backyards and gardens. The wide 22-inch head is connected to a long 50-inch fiberglass handle, giving you extended reach for large yards or outdoor spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Tarp

Bosmere Yard Waste Tarp

In general, tarps are a great multi-purpose tool, and any type of drop cloth, canvas or poly tarp will be beneficial when dealing with leaves. This UV-stabilized Bosmere polyethylene tarp is explicitly made for yard waste and features strong carrying handles so you can haul leaves, sticks and other debris with ease.

Sold by Amazon

Garden bags

GardenMate 3-Pack 80 Gallon Garden Waste Bags

Like a tarp, garden waste bags are great for stuffing full of leaves, sticks, grass clippings and more. This convenient 3-pack uses water-resistant and tear-resistant fabric, so you won’t have to worry about punctures or moisture damage.

Sold by Amazon

Sun Joe 70 Gallon All-Purpose Garden Leaf and Debris Bag

This fully waterproof bag will hold up to inclement fall weather without ripping or forming weak spots. The heavy-duty reinforced handles carry loads weighing over 1000 pounds.

Sold by Home Depot

Wheelbarrow

Best Choice Products Dual-Wheel Yard Wheelbarrow

If dragging or carrying heavy loads doesn’t sound ideal, opting for a wheelbarrow will make transportation much easier. This double-wheeled model offers superior stability and stores easily in a shed or garage when tipped forward onto its nose.

Sold by Amazon

Leaf scoops

GARDEASE ReLeaf Leaf Scoops

Scooping leaves and other yard waste into bags or wheelbarrows isn’t always the easiest when trying to use your hands or head of a rake. Once you’ve accumulated a decent-sized pile, using these plastic leaf scoops will make finishing the job much easier and more efficient. They also offer an extra layer of protection against any sharp or irritating plants and debris.

Sold by Amazon

Leaf blower

WORX WG520 TURBINE 600 12 Amp Electric Leaf Blower

While raking and sweeping can be effective in many cases, they can be tedious and time-consuming for larger areas. This affordable electric leaf blower has variable speed controls and impressive power, so you can keep your outdoor spaces neat and tidy all year long.

Sold by Amazon

Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Axial Leaf Blower

This leaf blower from Greenworks can operate for up to 70 minutes on a single charge as a convenient cordless model. It is also significantly lighter than gas-powered blowers, putting less stress on your arms and back during use.

Sold by Amazon

Leaf vacuum

BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower & Leaf Vacuum

While leaf blowers push air out, leaf vacuums do the opposite, sucking the leaves and other debris into an attached mulching bag. This Black+Decker model is an excellent option for those looking for both tools built into one machine, making cleanup simple no matter the situation.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Toro UltraPlus Leaf Blower Vacuum

This 3-in-1 Toro leaf vacuum has variable speed control to quickly shred leaves and compact them in the mulching bag, saving you time and energy compared to raking the same sized plot.

Sold by Amazon

Mulching lawn mower

Craftsman 21-Inch 3-in-1 Lawn Mower with Bagger

Lawn mowers may seem like more of a summer tool, but models that feature mulching capabilities, like this Craftsman mower, can efficiently shred and store leaf waste when used during fall cleanup. Being self-propelled makes it ideal for larger yards, and the detachable mulching bag is excellent for mess-free cleanup.

Sold by Amazon

Troy-Bilt Gas Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower

Tthis push lawn mower is ideal for smaller yards. It includes an auto choke system and ergonomic handles for easy maneuvering. Featuring side and rear discharge options and a mulching option, this model is perfect for those who want a mower that can handle both grass and leaves.

Sold by Home Depot

Lawn sweeper

Agri-Fab 45-0218 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper

Great for spring, summer and fall, a lawn sweeper will help you keep your yard spotless and free from unsightly grass clippings or leaf piles. With a capacity of 7 cubic feet, you’ll be able to sweep up sizable amounts of leaves before needing to empty them.

Sold by Amazon

Agri-Fab 45-0320 42-Inch Tow Lawn Sweeper

For those who have larger yards and own a tractor or riding mower, this lawn sweeper is a time-saving tool that you can tow from your machine. The lawn sweeper contains a large holding capacity and already includes the trailer hitch pin, so you can start cleaning your lawn from day one.

Sold by Amazon

Gardening gloves

OZERO Leather Work Gloves

No matter what type of method you choose for your leaf cleanup, safety is always key. This pair of heavy-duty work gloves are sturdy and puncture-resistant, meaning any sharp sticks or branches won’t scratch you when picking up leaves. Available in sizes ranging from small to extra-large, they’ll fit hands of all sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.