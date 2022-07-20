The first rain gutters date to 3000 B.C. and were made of sticks and stone.

Are gutter cleaning tools necessary?

Cleaning your gutters at least twice a year is a crucial part of home maintenance. Debris from trees — such as pine needles, branches, twigs and leaves — and other elements of nature can impact the overall function and foundation of your house over time.

There are many safety considerations when cleaning gutters by hand, such as making sure your ladder is stable and strong enough for the job. With the proper tools, however, you can safely clear your gutters of leaves and branches as well as thoroughly clean out your downspout.

One of the best tools for cleaning gutters is the Orbit Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand, a multifunctional device that helps homeowners keep gutters clean and functional.

What are gutter cleaning tools?

For new homeowners, cleaning gutters and downspouts can be daunting. However, for those who are into DIY projects and want to learn how to maintain their home, a number of tools can make the job easier.

Gutter cleaning tools generally consist of adapters designed to attach to water hoses, leaf blowers or extension poles. These tools can range from an $8 hand-held adapter to a $200 pressure washer that can be used for other deep cleaning jobs.

Depending on what works for your home, having the option to either blow debris out, pressure wash with water, or use an extension pole to clean the area ensures more safety and convenience. Although you might only clean your gutters twice a year, it is still worth buying any of these tools, because they offer a safer and more convenient way to get the job done in a timely manner. Additionally, many of these tools can be used for other home maintenance tasks.

If you are steady on a ladder and want to see the gutter up close to know exactly what is going on, a hand-held gutter scraper that pulls and clears debris may suffice. However, if you are looking to stay on the ground, an adapter for a leaf blower, hose or extension pole will offer you the easiest, safest and fastest way to maintain clean gutters.

What to consider before you buy gutter cleaning tools

Beware of multifunctional outdoor tools advertised in infomercials and on websites. Many of these products include adapters for hoses and leaf blowers, extension poles and small scrapers, but they might not be especially durable. These products might also lack the return policies of trusted brands and retail stores.

Safety considerations

If you opt for an adapter that allows you to stay on solid ground, ensure that you are not standing directly under the gutter where debris could potentially fall. If you decide on a product that requires a ladder, always check the stability by ensuring that each foot is level on the ground. Avoid gutter cleaning on rainy days or times when the ground is still wet, as this could cause slipping on the ladder or even on the ground.

Seasonal preparation

Gutter cleaning should usually take place in spring and fall. In fall, it is best to wait until most leaves have fallen. Depending on where you live and how soon snow and ice may hit, if you wait farther into the season, gutters may become clogged up quickly.

What you need to get started with gutter tools

Before jumping into a cleaning project, make sure you’re suitably attired and that you have access to any additional tools you may need. Not only are gutter cleaning tools needed for efficiency and convenience, but the right gear will provide a safer and more enjoyable cleaning experience.

Ironclad General Utility Work Gloves

This No. 1 selling, high-performance work glove is made of spandex to ensure a great fit. The thermoplastic rubber on each knuckle provides heavy-duty protection while still feeling lightweight and breathable.

3-Pack Safety Glasses Over Eyeglasses

These safety glasses offer additional eye protection for eyeglass wearers. They’re also anti-fog and stain- and scratch-resistant.

Louisville 8-ft Step Ladder

A tall ladder is essential for just about anything related to taking care of your house and yard. The Louisville Ladder FS2008 has a V-shape Pro Top system for leaning against buildings, walls and poles. It can hold up to 250 pounds and has slip-resistant rubber feet for stability.

3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector

With the 3M WorkTunes Connect Hearing Protector, you can prevent hearing loss that comes from loud leaf blowers, pressure washers and any other noisy equipment. The Bluetooth technology allows you to play music from your device smoothly so you don’t skip a beat.

Gutter cleaning FAQ

How can I avoid cleaning my gutters as much as possible?

A: You should never avoid cleaning your gutters altogether. However, a gutter guard can prevent gutters from getting clogged and reduce the time you spend cleaning. A gutter guard blocks leaves and tree stems while allowing rain to drain.

When should I clean my gutters?

A: The best time for gutter cleaning is at the beginning of spring and fall. However, if you haven’t been cleaning your gutters twice a year, don’t wait until then to do so.

When should gutters be replaced?

A: If your gutters are aluminum, they are generally expected to last up to 20 years with routine maintenance. Cleaning out the gutters may not seem like a particularly urgent task, but if neglected, gutters will become clogged, which then causes drainage issues. When there is improper drainage, sitting water occurs, which produces mold, attracts mosquitoes and damages lawns.

What’re the best gutter cleaning tools to buy?

Orbit Telescoping Gutter Cleaning Wand

This handy, multifunctional device attaches to a regular hose and quickly clears debris and cleans gutters with water pressure. Because the pole extends up to 70 inches, you will not need to use a ladder.

Worx Universal Gutter Cleaning Kit

The Worx Universal Gutter Cleaning Kit includes an adapter that fits most leaf blowers. When connected to a leaf blower, it reaches up to 11 feet and is designed to powerfully blow debris out, leaving your gutters clean. Don’t have a leaf blower? Check out the BestReviews buying guide for Best Leaf Blowers.

Kiwini Home Gutter Tool

A pressure or blower cleaner might not be able to remove something like a tree stem stuck in your gutter. The Kiwini Home Gutter Tool allows you to scoop and pull such obstructions with accuracy and sturdiness. It’s designed to screw onto any extension pole for use in hard-to-reach areas.

