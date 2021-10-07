World Cup qualifier at Q2 Stadium bringing fans from across the country to Austin

The U.S. men’s national soccer team trains at Q2 Stadium in Austin ahead of its World Cup qualifying match against Jamaica (Picture: KXAN/Harley Tamplin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans are gearing up and heading out for the first-ever World Cup qualifier to be held in Texas. The U.S. Men’s National team hosts Jamaica Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium for the fourth of 14 qualifiers ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It’s not just soccer fans from Austin, or even Texas, that are packing into Q2 Stadium Thursday though. The event is drawing people from across the country.

“It’s great for our city from a tourism perspective,” said Drew Hays, director of the Austin Sports Commission. “The Men’s National Team was here back in July and we saw ticket sales from out of market be about 35% for that game, so we’re expecting about the same thing for this match this evening.”

He says that was a mixture of people coming from other parts of Texas and around the country. Regardless, those people are spending money at Austin businesses.

“You can always expect people will be out eating in our restaurants or being at our nightlife establishments or staying in all of our local hotels,” Hays said. He added that people visiting Austin often leads them to visit again in the future.

American Outlaws, a national soccer fan club that has a chapter in Austin, also says they’ve had people fly in from all over the country to support Team USA Thursday.

Below is a map of all of the American Outlaws chapters.

Austin American Outlaws, is hosting a tailgate at Oskar Blues near Q2 Stadium before the game kicks off Thursday evening.

They also hosted an event Wednesday night, as is tradition, where they say people from chapters all over the country joined.

If it’s #usmnt game day in Austin it also means it’s #AOTailgate day!



We’re at @OskarBluesATX today and the march to @Q2Stadium leaves from there! pic.twitter.com/mG7VcZS7km — ATX American Outlaws (@AOAustin) October 7, 2021

October is overall a busy month for Austin tourism. Austin City Limits brings swarms of people to our city to celebrate two weekends of live music.

At the end of the month, Formula 1 US Grand Prix will be at at Circuit of the Americas. A spokesperson from Airbnb says they had a nearly 30% increase in searches for Austin accommodations during that weekend.

“Austin’s known for their live music but right now we’re kind of having some momentum behind sports as well,” Hays said.

KXAN will be out at that watch party. This is a developing story and will be updated.