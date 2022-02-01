Best size five soccer ball

Soccer balls weren’t always black and white. In the 1970s, the sport became very popular on television, but viewers complained the ball was difficult to see. So Adidas created the very first black and white panel ball for better visibility.

Which size five soccer ball is best?

Soccer, or football as it’s called outside of America, is the most popular sport in the world. It’s said that there are 3.5 billion fans and over 200 million players. Given its popularity, there are hundreds of options for soccer balls. These balls come in different sizes since players can range in age. Size five is the most common size, and the one that’s used for professional competition around the world. If you take your soccer skills seriously, look no further than a high-quality, size five soccer ball.

The best pick is the Adidas Starlancer V Club Soccer Ball, which comes with a highly durable exterior, white synthetic leather panels and blue swash marks for visibility.

What to know before you buy a size five soccer ball

Soccer ball sizes

Soccer balls are sized between one and five. Size five soccer balls are the most commonly used size for professional play. Leagues will usually start using this size for players age 12 and up until adulthood. Size four balls are generally referred to as youth soccer balls. Children ages eight to 12 years old will use this size. Players under eight years old will use size three soccer balls. There are also size one and two soccer balls, but they are primarily used as novelty balls for fun indoor play.

Soccer balls materials

Soccer balls have gone through many materials over the decades since the sport was invented in 1863. Believe it or not ,the very first ball was made with an inflated sheep’s bladder. Later on, a leather casing was added to protect it. Eventually, the bladder was replaced with a rubber ball. It wasn’t until the 1960s when a synthetic leather ball was created. Today, synthetic leather is almost exclusively used to make soccer balls because it’s lightweight and very durable.

Soccer ball manufacturers

There are several soccer manufacturers around the world, each with their own style of making soccer balls. Nike, Adidas and Wilson are among the most popular manufacturers – Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has been exclusively using Adidas soccer balls since the ‘70s; same with the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States; however, the Premier League, which is the United Kingdom’s most popular soccer league, utilizes Nike’s Flight Ball.

What to look for in a quality size five soccer ball

Colors that stand out

Soccer is almost always played outdoors. That is, unless you opt for a game of indoor soccer, which is played on a smaller field in air conditioning and under bright lights. When playing outdoor soccer, you will encounter different elements that may affect your visibility. This can include the sun shining in your eyes, fog, rain and even snow. For this reason, it’s best to have a ball that’s highly visible in these conditions. Look for a ball with bright colors throughout; the entire ball doesn’t need to be neon green, but for visibility, you should look for a ball with at least some brightness and color contrast.

Polyurethane

Polyurethane is the most common material used for size five soccer balls. It’s often referred to as synthetic leather because it mimics the traditional leather hide materials used to make soccer balls in the 1800s. Polyurethane is superior to animal leather because it weighs less and is still equally as durable. Synthetic leather has a very soft feel, which offers the best control. These types of balls are almost sticky, allowing you to easily maneuver the ball within a grass or turf field.

Latex bladders

The bladder of the soccer ball is the inflatable material that goes inside the synthetic leather exterior and holds the air in the ball. There are two common types of bladders: latex and butyl. Butyl is a type of rubber that’s really good at keeping in air, but on the downside, it’s not nearly as forgiving as latex, which can result in a harder soccer ball. Latex is used in the best quality size five soccer balls because of its superior feel. Latex balls are also softer, therefore resulting in more control and feel for handling the ball.

How much you can expect to spend on size five soccer ball

Size five soccer balls cost between $18-$22.

Size five soccer ball FAQ

What amount of pounds per square inch (psi) should a soccer ball be inflated to?

A. According to FIFA, the governing body that creates the official rules of international soccer, size five soccer balls should be inflated to no less than 8.5 psi and no higher than 15.6 psi.

What brand makes the official soccer balls for FIFA?

A. Adidas makes the official soccer balls used for most international competitive soccer. This partnership started in the 1970s with the Telstar ball for the World Cup.

What’s the best size five soccer ball to buy?

Top size five soccer ball

Adidas Starlancer V Club Soccer Ball

What you need to know: Coaches, players and club managers alike love this highly durable soccer ball from Adidas.

What you’ll love: Adidas has created a tough ball that’s ideal for heavy use during practice or soccer matches. The exterior material is well-stitched, meaning you don’t have to worry about it peeling over time. The base color is white with bright blue brushstroke-like Xs throughout. This ball is available in sizes three, four and five.

What you should consider: The Starlancer comes deflated and does not come with an air pump.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top size five soccer ball for the money

Nike Pitch Soccer Ball

What you need to know: This unique soccer ball uses a six-panel design, which gives the player a better ability to spin and curve the ball.

What you’ll love: Nike’s innovative Pitch Soccer Ball veers away from the traditional 32-panel soccer ball. By using only six large panels, the ball’s aerodynamics are changed, allowing the kicker to more easily use knuckleballs and curved balls. This ball also comes in a bright neon green and blue colorway for easy visibility.

What you should consider: The exterior of the ball is slightly less durable making it less ideal for hard surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Wilson Traditional Soccer Ball

What you need to know: This traditional soccer ball is perfect for those that want a no-frills ball that meets all the requirements of a quality product.

What you’ll love: With 32 black and white panels, this is the most commonly recognizable soccer ball in the world. This ball uses synthetic leather which creates a soft, yet durable exterior. It has a butyl bladder on the inside which is ideal for holding the air pressure.

What you should consider: The white panels on the outside will become scuffed with long term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

