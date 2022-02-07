Best girls’ soccer cleats

Kids’ soccer cleats are generally unisex nowadays, making the choice for girls much better than before. Advancements in cleats and pitches mean more to consider than you may anticipate.

Which girls’ soccer cleats are best?

The United States women’s national soccer team is a legend in the game. The next Mia Hamm is waiting to be discovered, and she needs to be aided in her journey by having a great pair of soccer cleats.

There are differences between men’s and women’s soccer shoes, but there isn’t much variation between girls’ and boys’. Therefore, nowadays, kids’ soccer cleats can be considered unisex, making the choice easier for parents. The adidas: Nemeziz Messi 17.3: Child’s Unisex FG Soccer Shoe is a great choice.

What to know before you buy girls’ soccer cleats

Most professional soccer players learn to kick a ball as soon as they can walk; that’s why many kids’ soccer cleats are available in toddler sizes. Deciding at what age to start using soccer cleats is just one consideration. Let’s look at some more.

The surface

Knowing what surface your young soccer player will play on will go a long way to choosing the right cleat. There are three main types of cleats:

Firm-ground cleats are the most common. FG cleats are the way to go if you are unsure which to choose. The studs on these shoes are of medium length.

are the most common. FG cleats are the way to go if you are unsure which to choose. The studs on these shoes are of medium length. Soft-ground cleats are great for wetter seasons. However, they can be harder to find in kids’ sizes.

are great for wetter seasons. However, they can be harder to find in kids’ sizes. Artificial-ground cleats are appropriate for use on all-weather 3G and 4G astroturf (3G astroturf contains infill, 4G does not). AG cleats are not suitable for use on grass or 2G pitches.

are appropriate for use on all-weather 3G and 4G astroturf (3G astroturf contains infill, 4G does not). AG cleats are not suitable for use on grass or 2G pitches. Additionally, FG/AG cleats have been developed in recent years. They are sometimes advertised as FG/MG cleats, with MG meaning multiground. Some experts say the traction is good, while others say the stud is a little long for AG use. These cleats are generally well-reviewed among customers, but, again, they shouldn’t be used on 2G (short, soft, sand-based) pitches.

Playing position

Playing position can dictate what design of cleats is needed. Different positions require different features, such as the style of the stud. Most studs are conical these days, and bladed studs can be difficult to find in kids’ cleats.

Goalkeepers may perform better with bladed studs. They will give a good grip on the grass, enabling her to move around the goal more efficiently.

may perform better with bladed studs. They will give a good grip on the grass, enabling her to move around the goal more efficiently. Defenders often need to track agile attackers’ movements, making bladed studs a good option too.

often need to track agile attackers’ movements, making bladed studs a good option too. Midfielders are required to do a lot of running. Comfortable insoles are a must.

are required to do a lot of running. Comfortable insoles are a must. Full-backs (defenders that play on the flanks) have duties similar to midfielders in the modern-day game.

(defenders that play on the flanks) have duties similar to midfielders in the modern-day game. Attackers need to be fast and agile. Conical studs are perfect for this. Lighter cleats are also crucial, and a clean shoe vamp will help when shooting for goal.

It should be noted that FG cleats can be used pretty well on artificial ground. But, if they have bladed studs, don’t use them there as this can lead to injury; FG/AG cleats won’t have bladed studs.

What to look for in quality girls’ soccer cleats

Material

If you need the cleats to last longer than the average shoe, leather may be the best choice. Kangaroo leather is the traditional material for soccer cleats. Nowadays, many cleats are made with synthetic materials to make them more lightweight. However, these won’t be as durable.

Style

Soccer cleats come in all sorts of colors and designs as manufacturers try to grab attention to their brands. The traditional black soccer cleat is hardly seen in the professional game nowadays, and buying a pair of these may be the unique choice. However, bright pink and aqua blue also look great. Just be aware of what style your kid prefers.

How much you can expect to spend on girls’ soccer cleats

Budget soccer cleats are available for under $20, while premium ones can cost more than $200. It’s unnecessary to splurge because good-quality cleats are available in the $20-$50 range if you are unsure about being too frugal.

Girls’ soccer cleats FAQ

Can I use US football cleats to play soccer?

A. The short answer is no. Those football cleats have a thicker outsole and differently-placed studs, and soccer cleats tend to be more lightweight.

My child plays in an indoor soccer league. What cleats should I buy?

A. You definitely should not use FG, SG or AG cleats on a gymnasium-type surface. Indoor soccer shoes with flat soles should be used. Of course, the indoor arena may use a 3G or 4G surface, and for this, you can follow the previous advice.

What are the best girls’ soccer cleats to buy?

Top girls’ soccer cleats

adidas: Nemeziz Messi 17.3: Child’s Unisex FG Soccer Shoe

What you need to know: These are stylish soccer cleats for those that need added ankle support on firm ground.

What you’ll love: These great cleats come in a variety of sizes, from little to big kids. There are four trendy colors in a unique design, and the vamps are clean, and the studs are varied. The dual-lock collar offers excellent support at the ankle, great for defenders needing extra stability and balance.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said that these cleats are hard to put on. However, most reviewers were happy with their comfort level once fitted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top girls’ soccer cleats for the money

adidas Golleto VII: FG Football Shoe

What you need to know: These soccer cleats are a budget-friendly unisex cleat for kids playing on natural grass in dry conditions.

What you’ll love: The conical studs and clean vamp coupled with the speed-boosting traction on the outsole make them ideal for attackers. The synthetic leather is durable, and these black cleats are available with three great color trims: royal blue, shock pink or white.

What you should consider: Some reviewers complained that the sizes run a little small and the shoes are pretty narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Tiempo Legend 8: Kids’ FG/MG Soccer Cleats

What you need to know: This eighth-generation pair of legendary cleats are suitable for many types of surfaces, including current 3G and 4G pitches.

What you’ll love: These very stylish-looking boots are made from synthetic leather, giving comfort and excellent ball control. The studs are conical to maintain speed with an arrow-like stud at the toe, making them useful for agile attackers looking for a fast start to their sprint.

What you should consider: These shoes claim to be good on artificial turf, but 2G pitches are still best avoided with these studs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

