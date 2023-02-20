Which duck boots for men are best?

The best duck boots for men keep your feet dry in wet weather and have added traction for slippery surfaces. They can be a lace- or pull-up design with any height, but should always have quality footbeds for added comfort. It’s also a huge bonus if they have an attractive, clean look.

The Sorel Men’s Caribou Storm Waterproof Boots are a top pick because they have a waterproof design with added seam sealants and soft foam footbeds with thick insulation. They also sport a classic duck boot design.

What to know before you buy duck boots for men

What are duck boots for men?

Duck boots for men are water-resistant footwear built to withstand wet weather. They typically have a rubber lower portion sewn to an upper section made from waterproof fabric or leather.

The best ones ensure waterproofing with added details such as seam sealant to prevent water from leaking through the seams, a fully gusseted tongue to prevent water from seeping in near the laces and being made from waterproof materials. They should also be comfortable and have traction-control outsoles to prevent you from slipping on wet surfaces.

Styles of duck boots for men

There are five types of men’s duck boots for you to consider:

Lace-up : This traditional style gives you control over your fit, with laces that run the length of the boot.

: This traditional style gives you control over your fit, with laces that run the length of the boot. Chelsea : This pull-up design has elastic at the sides for snug-fitting boots that give you the freedom to pull them on and go.

: This pull-up design has elastic at the sides for snug-fitting boots that give you the freedom to pull them on and go. Short : These slip-on boots are ideal for helping you brave wet, muddy conditions, as they only reach the bottom of your ankle.

: These slip-on boots are ideal for helping you brave wet, muddy conditions, as they only reach the bottom of your ankle. Ankle : This popular style lands at the top of your ankle and strikes a balance between coverage, comfort and style.

: This popular style lands at the top of your ankle and strikes a balance between coverage, comfort and style. Tall: These typically land mid-shin and provide the most coverage for freezing, wet weather.

Rain boot vs. snow boot

Duck boots for men that are made for the rain have comfortable footbeds and maximum waterproofing, with seam sealants and slip protection on their outsoles. Snow boots should have those features plus thicker outsoles, with added insulation and lining for warmth. Otherwise, each boot type has a similar aesthetic.

What to look for in quality duck boots for men

Enhanced traction

The best duck boots help you stay on your feet, even when walking on slippery, wet surfaces. Many boots built for bad weather have outsoles designed to increase traction on slippery surfaces. While some brands highlight their products’ designs that support enhanced traction, some don’t. If you’re ever unsure, look at the bottoms to confirm. Thick rubber outsoles with added texture are both excellent signs of increased grip.

Seam-sealed

Seams are typically a weak point for duck boots, providing an entry point for water to seep in. Added seam sealants create a barrier to prevent moisture from leaking inside, doing a far better job of keeping your feet warm and dry.

Comfortable footbeds

While you might not go jogging in your duck boots, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t have shock-absorbent properties for added comfort. An excellent way to ensure they are comfortable is to look for a pair with thick rubber outsoles and foam footbeds that better distribute the impact of each step. They also decrease the strain on your bones and joints for long days on your feet.

How much you can expect to spend on duck boots for men

Depending on their quality, brand and materials, you can get a pair of high-quality boots between $60-$250.

Duck boots for men FAQ

How can you ensure that your duck boots fit well?

A. Since you are apt to wear them in cold weather, try them on with your thickest pair of socks before wearing them out. They should be snug but not tight.

What is the best way to clean your duck boots?

A. Use a brush designed to clean the material on the upper portion of the boots, and then use a wet rag to clean their lower rubber section. Next, wipe them down from top to bottom with a clean, damp rag and moisturize the leather as the manufacturer recommends. Let them dry, but don’t set them in direct sunlight.

What are the best duck boots for men to buy?

Top duck boots for men

Sorel Men’s Caribou Storm Waterproof Boots

What you need to know: These waterproof boots keep your feet warm and dry with thick insulation and seam-sealed construction.

What you’ll love: These winter boots have a lace-up design with metal eyelets, soft fleece lining and genuine leather uppers. Their thick rubber outsoles have enhanced traction to prevent you from slipping on icy surfaces, and they have soft foam footbeds to keep you comfortable.

What you should consider: Some people reported that these boots have a slightly tighter toe box than their other Sorel shoes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top duck boots for men for the money

Sperry Men’s Avenue Duck Boots

What you need to know: These leather ankle boots are comfortable and built to protect your feet in wet weather.

What you’ll love: These seam-sealed leather and rubber waterproof boots help your feet stay dry. They are fully lined for warmth and have comfortable footbeds. Their outsoles also have traction support to keep you stable on slippery surfaces.

What you should consider: Some users said these boots are slightly narrower than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ugg Men’s Emmett Duck Boots

What you need to know: These high-performance boots give you added flexibility and stability for long days on your feet in bad weather.

What you’ll love: They’re made to feel similar to athletic shoes. They have thick, padded insoles and outsoles for added comfort with sealed seams, enhanced traction and thick insulation for cold, wet weather. They are also lightweight with a durable, long-lasting design.

What you should consider: Some reviewers with narrow feet said they had to wear these boots with extra thick socks to get them to fit more securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

