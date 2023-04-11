Don’t let your bunny get bored. Check out the best rabbit toy

Which rabbit toys are best?

Many people unfamiliar with rabbits wrongfully assume that these quiet, fluffy animals require little more than a straw pen and some pellets to stay happy and healthy. However, like all animals, rabbits require the mental and physical stimulation that toys provide to keep both physically and intellectually fit.

The Niteangel Treat Ball rewards your pet’s inquisitive nature by dispensing treats or pellets as it is rolled and tossed. Its adjustable opening allows you to control how many treats the toy drops, making it a favorite among owners of rabbits and other small, curious animals.

What to consider before you buy a rabbit toy

Do rabbits play?

While rabbits don’t play in the familiar ways that dogs, cats and even birds do, they greatly benefit from the stimulation that new items provide and enjoy chewing, shredding, digging, throwing, pushing objects around and knocking things over.

Where your rabbit lives

Some rabbit owners allow their pets access to their homes in the same way they would a dog or cat. These rabbits will have access to more stimulation in general, as well as more space in which to play and exercise. However, other rabbits may be kept in large pens or “hutches” where they will have less space for activity. Consider your rabbit’s environment to select toys that it will be able to use and enjoy within its living space.

Toys will have short lifespans

Rabbits, like all rodents, have front teeth that continue to grow throughout the animal’s life. To keep the length of their teeth under control, they require items and objects upon which to chew and gnaw. Because of this, any toys you provide for your pet should be considered temporary, as they will likely be destroyed from your rabbit’s instinctive need to maintain its teeth.

What to look for in a quality rabbit toy

Safety

Because rabbits spend much of their playtime chewing, be sure that the toys you select are not toxic. Those made from natural materials like untreated wood, paper and grass are ideal. Avoid metals and painted objects. Be aware that some species of wood are poisonous to rabbits. Do your research and only purchase items that are specifically made for safe use with rabbits.

Resilience

While most of the toys you provide for your rabbit should not be expected to last long, try to select some that will withstand your pet’s abuse. Hard, plastic items make for enjoyable throw toys, and rugged plastic shelters can be used as tunnels and sleeping areas. Avoid rubber items or anything made from brittle plastic that could shatter into sharp pieces.

Size

If selecting a tunnel or shelter for your pet, make sure that its opening is large enough for your rabbit to comfortably move through. Small toys should be large enough for your rabbit to manipulate and not pose any swallowing hazards.

Mental stimulation

Toys that allow you to hide treats inside of them can provide your rabbit with enriching, mentally stimulating activities. From hollow balls to pet products that encourage explorative puzzle-solving, treat your pet with a variety of toys to keep them busy with more than just chewing.

Climbing

It may surprise you to learn that many rabbits are adept climbers. If your pet enjoys playing king of the hill, consider large toys or even some short cat trees that will allow your rabbit to climb, rest and observe its environment from an elevated vantage point.

How much you can expect to spend on a rabbit toy

A wide variety of toys are available for rabbits. Simple balls and chewing sticks can cost as little as $5, while larger shelters and tunnels cost $25 or more.

Rabbit toy FAQ

When are rabbits most playful?

A. Rabbits are crepuscular animals. This means that they are most active in the morning and at dusk. Because of this behavior, most of their active playtime will be in the early hours of the day or late in the evening.

Will toys discourage my rabbit from chewing furniture?

A. Most likely, yes. Fulfilling your pet’s natural need to chew with designated toys will lessen the likelihood that they will engage in this behavior on table legs and sofas.

Do rabbits like squeaky toys?

A. Because squeaky toys are made from rubber, they are not suitable for use with rabbits. Additionally, their loud noise may startle your pet. However, many rabbits do enjoy tossing around toys that have bells in them.

What’s the best rabbit toy to buy?

Top rabbit toy

Niteangel Treat Ball

What you need to know: Place some of your rabbit’s favorite treats in this ball to provide them with a rewarding experience.

What you’ll love: Rabbits quickly learn that pushing and tossing this ball around will cause it to dispense treats. This toy is a great way to keep your pet occupied and reward them for their time.

What you should consider: The small size of this toy may disappoint some rabbit owners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rabbit toy for the money

Niteangel 4-Pack of Fun and Safe Toys for Small Animals

What you need to know: This bundle of natural toys allows your pet to chew safely on a variety of items.

What you’ll love: Including only natural, chewable items, this toy bundle is a safe way to provide your rabbit with enrichment that will dissuade it from gnawing up other items.

What you should consider: While natural and safe, these items aren’t particularly unique and some can be safely procured outdoors depending on where you live.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kaytee Woodland Get-A-Way

What you need to know: This sturdy, wooden shelter gives your rabbit a place to hide as well as climb.

What you’ll love: Made of thick pine, this shelter is heavy and durable. Rabbits appreciate the privacy this shelter provides for resting, and climbers will enjoy perching on the top. Various sizes are available.

What you should consider: As it is made of wood, especially aggressive chewers may still quickly destroy this shelter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

