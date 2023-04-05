20+ best gifts for the dog enthusiast in your life

Your favorite dog lover will appreciate receiving one of these gifts

If you are shopping for a special present for someone who loves dogs, you have many options. From items that help a dog owner care for their best four-legged friend to those that promote quality time together, giving a canine-friendly gift will show that you care about your loved one and their dog. To help you find the perfect gift, we gathered our favorite products that will impress any dog parent.

In this article: Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, Andis Two-speed Detachable Blade Pet Clipper and Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer

How to shop for a dog enthusiast

Most dog owners think of their pets as family. That’s why it’s a thoughtful gesture to give them a canine-inspired gift regardless of the occasion. Taking a few factors into consideration as you shop will help you choose a present that will leave a lasting impression.

Breed type and size: Before you buy a present for the dog lover in your life, think about the type of dog they have. Knowing the breed and size will help when it comes to buying certain items, such as dog collars and leashes.

Number of dogs: How many dogs does your canine-loving friend have? If it’s more than one, you may need to pick gifts that can accommodate multiple pets.

Activities: From taking walks to playing catch or grooming at home, thinking about what someone enjoys doing with their dog is a great way to find the ideal gift.

Practical vs unique items: Whether you choose a classic or out-of-the-ordinary gift is a matter of preference and depends on the individual. Maybe your loved one enjoys getting new dog toys to share with their pet or would love to learn more about canine DNA. Regardless of their preference, there are dog-themed items for every type of dog owner.

Best dog DNA tests

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit

Made by a top company, this dog DNA test kit tests for hundreds of genetic problems and offers a database of more than 350 dog breeds. It’s a comprehensive test that makes it possible for a dog owner to learn a lot of information about their pet.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test

This DNA test delivers results quickly and is available at a reasonable price. It also has a large breed database and tests for genetic health problems.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit

When it comes to testing a dog for breeds, this test is a good option. Its database boasts 350-plus breeds. The test is easy to use and results are provided in a timely manner.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Wisdom Panel Premium Dog DNA Test

This test can be used to determine breed type and genetic health predispositions. Like similar DNA tests, it offers an extensive breed database.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Best dog dryers

Flying Pig High-Velocity Dog Grooming Dryer with Heater

Well-made and easy to use, this dog dryer delivers air output to dry a canine’s coat in minutes. It has three temperature settings for different coat types.

Sold by Amazon

Shelandy Hair Force Pet Grooming Dryer with Variable Airflow

Timid dogs aren’t likely to mind being dried with this model that emits excellent airflow yet isn’t overly noisy to operate. It includes ample accessories for excellent results.

Sold by Amazon

iPettie Pet Hair Dryer

A good choice for small dogs with long fur, this pet dryer features a brush for removing loose fur and tangles during drying. It’s quiet, too, so it’s suitable for dogs that are easily frightened by loud noises.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog clippers

Andis Two-speed Detachable Blade Pet Clipper

Grooming a dog is easy with this feature-packed clipper that boasts a powerful motor. It’s not overly noisy and easy to disassemble and clean.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Enjoy Pet Professional Grooming Clipper

Don’t let the low price fool you. This clipper is adjustable and trims well without being overly loud. It includes four guard combs too.

Sold by Amazon

Oster A5 Two-Speed Animal Grooming Clipper

For pet owners who prefer a corded clipper, this Oster A5 is the one to choose. It includes a proprietary blade that trims well without pulling.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog flea collars

Seresto Flea and Tick Collar

Made by a trusted brand, this collar controls pests for up to eight months. It’s odor-free, water-resistant, and adjustable.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Vetality Avantect II Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

You’ll get two collars in this pack, which will provide a year of protection from fleas and ticks. The collars are reliable, even if they get wet.

Sold by Petco

PetArmor Flea and Tick Collar for Dogs

Lightweight wear and waterproof protection make these collars dependable at keeping pests away. The set includes two collars for a year of protection.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Best dog bicycle trailers

Schwinn Rascal Bike Pet Trailer

You’ll recognize the name brand of this trailer and be impressed with its quality. It’s the best model for anyone who frequently travels by bike with their best fur friend.

Sold by Amazon

Aosom Dog Bicycle Trailer

Just because this trailer is affordable doesn’t mean it’s not versatile. That’s because it doubles as a stroller, so it’s like giving two gifts in one.

Sold by Amazon

Best Choice Products 2-in-1 Dog Bike Trailer

With ample features to keep a pooch safe and a 2-in-1 design, this dog bike trailer/stroller is ideal for the pet owner who likes to walk or ride with their pet.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog collars and leashes

Tiger Tail Urban Nomad Dog Collar

This waterproof collar is made to last and is easy to adjust for the perfect fit. It’s available in numerous fun colors.

Sold by Amazon

Max and Neo Nylon Buckle Reflective Dog Collar

If you are looking for a classic collar, this one offers useful features, including a durable buckle and reflective design. You can choose from numerous colors and sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Tug 360 Tangle-Free Retractable Dog Leash

Because it retracts, the 360 leash gives a dog room to roam and security. It offers 16 feet of tangle-free tape and comes in several sizes and colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best dog toys

Kong Wobbler Dog Toy

A dog that loves treats and toys will spend hours getting treats out of the rugged Wobbler. It’s a popular toy that comes in small and large sizes.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

ZippyPaws Burrow Log with Chipmunks Plush Dog Toy

Because you can hide the small squeaking chipmunks inside of the plush log, this set is like multiple toys in one. It’s a great option for dogs that are motivated to find their favorite objects.

Sold by Amazon

Kong Floppy Knots Dog Toy

This is another quality dog toy by Kong that will hold up well to active chewers. It has squeakers that most dogs love but doesn’t have a lot of stuffing that can be torn out.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Gifts for dog enthusiasts worth checking out

