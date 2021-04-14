Skip to content
Grooming
Best dry shampoo for dogs
Best puppy shampoo
Best dog nail trimmer
Best dog nail grinder
Featured Special Project
Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks… or doesn’t
How Austin low-level crime court helps ‘frequent utilizers’ experiencing homelessness
Video
Jail waitlist for mental health help hits new record. This plan proposes a statewide fix.
Video
Wrong races, hidden names among data challenges our team faced with jail mental health project
Video
Explore the project
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: 221 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths reported in the KXAN viewing area Wednesday
DATA: COVID-19 positive rate in Texas hits lowest level since June 20
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
Trending Stories
Texas pharmacy owner convicted of illegally distributing over 1M oxycodone, hydrocodone pills
Video
Texas dog has been in animal shelter for 7 years
Video
What happens now for people who never got COVID?
Video
Burnet girl at center of Amber Alert found safe
Passengers on flight to Austin help save man's life
Video
Don't Miss
Austin theater: Live bat in showing of 'The Batman' was a prank
Video
Hays CISD teacher charged with indecency with a child
Video
Swipe right: Tinder rolls out background check tool
Video
19 APD officers accused of harming 10 during protests
SXSW 2022: Addressing rumors about ‘Sunday Service’ event
How will spring look in Central Texas?
Video