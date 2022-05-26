At their best, patios are the perfect places to spend time outdoors and entertain guests. At their worst, they’re so old and tired that you hardly want to look at them, let alone make them your default hangout spot.

Following the summer patio trends of 2022 will turn your backyard into an oasis that you want to spend as much of your free time in as possible. While there’s no need to stick precisely to trends, they can provide the inspiration you need for a patio transformation.

Summer patio trends of 2022

Just like interior design, patio and garden decor has trends. Some of these stick around for years, while others are fleeting. Many of 2022’s summer patio trends feel timeless. Therefore, you won’t find yourself wanting to update your outdoor space by the time next summer rolls around.

While current trends can offer a great jumping-off point, don’t prioritize them over your personal backyard decor preferences. After all, it’s your patio to enjoy, so you should love what’s in it.

Comfortable outdoor furniture

In recent years, there’s been a shift toward plush, comfortable outdoor furniture, and this will extend into 2022 and likely beyond. Outdoor couches, sectionals, armchairs and daybeds are all on-trend and make great additions to any patio.

This kind of comfy outdoor furniture encourages you to spend more time outside. After all, it’s much more appealing to lounge on a couch or a daybed with a book than to perch on a wooden patio chair. It is also great for entertaining and lets you create a separate space for relaxing away from a more formal dining space.

Natural tones

Natural tones are strongly embraced in the patio trends of 2022. Think natural wood tones, rattan and wicker and earthy soft furnishings in hues like sage, stone and mushroom. You can’t go wrong with natural hues. They’re muted enough that they never go completely out of style.

If you’re usually into bolder shades, consider adding pops of colors, such as patterned or brightly colored outdoor pillows.

Outdoor cooking facilities

While grilling outdoors is nothing new, outdoor cooking facilities beyond the humble barbecue are quickly gaining popularity. If you’re lucky enough to have the budget for it, a full outdoor kitchen makes a delightful addition to a large patio. It’s especially great when you live in a climate where it’s warm enough to cook outside for a large chunk of the year.

However, there are plenty of alternatives if you’re not in the market for an elaborate outdoor kitchen. Outdoor pizza ovens are great for entertaining and family dinners outdoors. They can also usually cook more than just pizza. You could also buy a free-standing outdoor kitchen island to prep ingredients on.

Kitchen gardens

A kitchen garden is a space in which to grow herbs, vegetables and leafy greens for use in the kitchen. Many people are turning parts of their patios into kitchen gardens. They’re often in convenient spots to quickly grab ingredients, especially if you cook outside regularly.

A patio kitchen garden doesn’t have to be big. All you need is a few containers in which to grow herbs and salad leaves. If you don’t have a large patio space, you could even plant a vertical kitchen garden up against your fence or the wall of your house.

Fire pits

Not only do fire pits warm you up, but they also create a pleasant ambiance that’s conducive to late nights on the patio with friends and household members. A quality fire pit will extend the amount of time you can comfortably spend outside, so they’re great for cool evenings.

Gas and propane fire pits are a better investment than fire pits that burn solid fuel. Wood burning fire pits create smoke that lingers on the clothes and in the hair, which isn’t always pleasant. Fire pits that run off natural gas require professional installation. This can be expensive, so propane is usually the more affordable option.

West Coast inspiration

Simple, understated West Coast style is on-trend for outdoor spaces in 2022. Design-forward yet relaxed pieces with a distinctly Californian mood elevate your patio. Plus, they have a timeless appeal that won’t look dated come next summer. Consider muted tones, low-profile silhouettes and clean lines. However, don’t be afraid of texture, especially from natural materials, such as rattan.

Long, large outdoor dining tables have a distinctly West Coast feel and are great for large households or people who love entertaining.

Shade sails

Shade sails are less cumbersome alternatives to gazebos to provide shade for your patio. They’re effectively large squares or triangles of material that are tethered at the corners to create a shady spot. They have a fairly architectural look to them when put up correctly and allow better airflow than structures like gazebos, so you won’t overheat.

If your patio gets so much sun that you find you can’t sit out during the warmest parts of the day, a shade sail could solve this problem.

Attention to underfoot surfaces

Whether your patio is made from paving slabs, poured concrete or is more of a deck than a patio, you probably rarely pay attention to the surface underfoot. However, painted patio surfaces are becoming a hot trend in 2022. Some people are painting stripes or stenciling patterns, while others are painting them in solid colors. If you don’t want to commit to painting, at least consider outdoor rugs.

