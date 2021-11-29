Not ready to return to work? Shop these top Cyber Monday deals instead

When you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday deals, make sure to do your research and pick products that are worth buying. We will be updating this piece throughout the day to ensure you know where to find the best deals.

70+ best deals of Cyber Monday 2021

As the biggest shopping weekend of the year comes to a close on Cyber Monday, retailers are maxing out deals in the last effort to maximize sales. This means you can come away with some impressive bargains on all kinds of items, from popular tech, like AirPods and tablets to kitchen gadgets to toys and other gifts for kids.

We will be monitoring the sales all Cyber Monday and updating this piece with new options as they go live. All deals were live at time of publication with pricing and availability subject to change.

Last updated: 1:12 p.m. ET.

Most popular

KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt. Stand Mixer: $349.99 at Kohl’s (was $429.99) Anyone who loves cooking and baking will have their lives made easier with this quality stand mixer. Whether kneading dough for bread or pizza, mixing cake batters or beating buttercream, this mixer does it all.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV: $119.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

If you’re more likely to stream shows and movies than watch cable or satellite TV, this smart TV comes set with the apps you need.

Women’s Sonoma Plush robe: $27.60 at Kohl’s (was $46)

You’ve made it through Thanksgiving, but there’s still the rest of the holiday season to go. Relaxing in the plush robe will help you make it through.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: $179 at Amazon (was $274)

Take the hassle out of housework with this impressive little robotic vacuum. It makes light work of day-to-day vacuuming, so you have more time for the important things in life.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset: $29.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Hear all the nuanced sounds of your virtual environment and communicate with other players with this quality headset.

Other popular deals

Technology

Latitude 7520 Laptop: $2,119 at DELL (was 3,035.57)

Laptops have overtaken desktop computers as the most popular choice, but technology moves quickly. If your current laptop is more than a couple of years old, you could probably do with a newer model.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $114.99 at Amazon (was $159)

These compact wireless headphones sound surprisingly good for their size. With a solid Cyber Monday discount, they’re well worth buying. If you’re shopping for someone who doesn’t want the newest model, this is a great deal.

Samsung T5 1TB External Portable Hard Drive: $119.99 at DELL.com (was $139.99)

If you need extra storage space on your computer or to back up important files, this external hard drive is an excellent option.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen): $154.99 at Amazon (was $249.99)

With built-in Alexa technology, you can make calls, listen to podcasts or news, control your smart home and more, all from your glasses.

4K Firestick: $24.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

If you’re looking to cut the cord but don’t have a smart TV, this compact device allows you to stream media from all the most popular services, including Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu.

Kindle Oasis: $194.99 at Amazon (was $269.99)

Book-lovers who travel a lot or run out of space for physical books can store thousands of titles on this compact e-reader. With a decent Cyber Monday discount, it’s worth picking up.

Other top tech deals

Kitchen gadgets

Ninja Professional Plus Food Processor: $79.99 at Kohl’s (was $119.99)

This food processor takes the hard work out of monotonous kitchen tasks, such as chopping and shredding.

KitchenAid Handheld blender: $39.99 at Kohl’s (was $54.99)

Not only does this compact blender save counter or cabinet space, but it’s also great for blending soups straight in the pot to save on dishes.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine: $194.96 at Amazon ( was $249.99)

Get your caffeine fix with this quality coffee maker. It offers excellent value for money thanks to this Cyber Monday discount.

Toshiba Toaster Oven: $79.99 at Amazon (was $162.99)

Perfect for those small cooking tasks that don’t require you to heat your home with a full-size oven and to provide extra oven space when cooking for large households.

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL: $139.99 at Kohl’s (was 179.99)

You can make perfectly crispy food without the mess and hassle of deep-frying with an air fryer. This model is an excellent choice no matter what you like to cook.

Hamilton Beach Masticating Juicer: $97.49 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Masticating juicers preserve more nutrients in your fruit and veg compared to centrifugal juicers, as well as producing better tasting juice without annoying foam.

Other kitchen and cooking deals

For the home and office

BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Vacuum: $371.99 at Kohl’s (was $499.99)

With impressive suction power, this vacuum makes light work of cleaning carpets and hard floors.

Tenergy Sorbi Air Dehumidifier: $71.99 at Amazon (was $89.99)

Beat damp and humidity with this dehumidifier, making your home environment a safer and healthier place to spend time.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: $9.99 at Amazon (was $22.99)

Smart plugs allow you to automate non-smart wired appliances in your home using an app or smart home system. This is an excellent choice for any smart home enthusiast.

HoMedics TotalClean 4-in-1 Air Purifier: $79.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $99.99)

Capable of removing pollutants, allergens, bacteria and viruses from the air in your home, an air purifier is a sensible purchase while the country is still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

BISSELL PowerFresh Deluxe Steam Mop: $102.99 at Kohl’s (was $134.99)

This steam mop leaves your floors clean and hygienic without using any cleaning products, which is good news for advocates of natural cleaning.

Ryobi Electric Pressure Washer: $68 at Home Depot (was $99)

Quickly and easily clean decking, driveways, paving slabs and more with this impressive power washer.

Other top home and office deals

Last call for popular gifts for kids

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition: $19.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Popular with kids, teens and adults, Minecraft lets players explore the world, mine for resources and build creations limited only by your imagination.

X Rocker Falcon Pedestal Gaming Chair: $145.03 at Amazon (was $229.99)

Kids who love gaming will be pleased to receive this comfortable gaming chair as a gift. It’s perfect for those long gaming sessions.

NBA 2K22 (all systems): $25.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Sports games for consoles can be pricey, which is why snagging this new game at a deep discount is a wise decision.

Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Roller Skates Shoes: $199.99 at Amazon (was $399.99)

These zippy electric roller-skating shoes are ideal for drifting around the neighborhood or parks, not to mention they look super-cool and futuristic.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Elite Trainer Box: $51.77 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Cards are a great choice for Pokemon fans. Not only are these cards collectible, but you can also use them to play the Pokemon trading card game.

Other deals on gifts for kids

